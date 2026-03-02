Resolution 80 propels Hà Nội’s public arts

HÀ NỘI — Striking the right note between policy and performance, Hà Nội is turning cultural ambition into public harmony. In line with Resolution 80 of the Politburo on the Development of Vietnamese Culture, the capital is stepping up efforts to weave culture into everyday life and nurture a dynamic cultural industry.

Community arts programmes backed by the resolution are shaping habits of cultural enjoyment, enriching spiritual life and enhancing Hà Nội’s standing as a creative city. A vivid example came on Sunday with the return of jazz as a lively bridge between artists and the public at the Octagonal House — Lý Thái Tổ Flower Garden in Hoàn Kiếm Ward.

The Weekend Music programme featured melodies about Hà Nội arranged and performed in a jazz style by Meritorious Artist Quyền Văn Minh and musicians from the Bình Minh Jazz Club. Selections such as Hà Nội – Faith and Hope, Hà Nội in the Season Without Rain and Hà Nội, 12 Seasons of Flowers were rendered with both dignity and intimacy, captivating the audience.

Held regularly at the Octagonal House, the programme demonstrates how public performances can serve residents of the capital and visitors alike.

Aligned with the goals of Resolution 80, community arts events such as Weekend Music go beyond one-off concerts. They help cultivate a broader public appreciation of the arts, support local artists and integrate cultural activity into everyday urban life. By bringing high-quality performances into open, shared spaces, such initiatives help strengthen the cultural industry while widening public access to the arts.

The programme also showcased a range of international jazz standards. Samba de Orfeu delivered lively rhythmic energy, On the Sunny Side of the Street carried a bright, buoyant mood and Billie's Bounce stood out for its rich improvisation. Many audience members swayed along to the rhythms, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere.

Vocalists Thủy Bùi and Minh Thu introduced quieter, more reflective moments with songs including Cry Me a River, Blue Moon, All of Me, The Shadow of Your Smile and I Wish You Love.

Many foreign tourists who stopped to watch expressed delight at experiencing a high-quality jazz performance in a public setting, reflecting how Resolution 80’s emphasis on expanding public cultural offerings is resonating with both residents and international visitors. — VNS