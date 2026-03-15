National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn casts vote in HCM City

HCM CITY — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cast his ballot on the morning of March 15 at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City, during the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

The Chairman of the National Election Council also inspected the voting process and spoke to the media during his visit. VNS