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Home Politics & Law

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn casts vote in HCM City

March 15, 2026 - 07:34
Chairman of the National Election Council Trần Thanh Mẫn cast his ballot and inspected election preparations at a polling station in Hóc Môn Commune, HCM City, on March 15.

HCM CITY — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cast his ballot on the morning of March 15 at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City, during the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

The Chairman of the National Election Council also inspected the voting process and spoke to the media during his visit. VNS

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn inspects the election process at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City. VNA/VNS Photos Doãn Tấn
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn inspects the election process at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn inspects the election process at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 14 at Đỗ Văn Dậy Secondary School in Hóc Môn Commune, Hồ Chí Minh City.
Nguyễn Văn Thắng, a 1/4 war invalid and staff member at the Voter Support Centre, takes part in the election. VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Dương
Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, casts his ballot at Polling Station No. 1 in Nhiêu Lộc Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City.

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When tens of millions of ballots are cast, the will and confidence of the people will once again be affirmed, ensuring that State power truly originates from the people and serves the people.

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