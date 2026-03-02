Deputy PM requires to inspect technical conditions of tourist vessels in Hạ Long Bay

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính has ordered an inspection of the safety and technical conditions of tourist vessels operating in Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province following a fire aboard a sightseeing boat last week.

The directive is set out in Government Document No 1760/VPCP-KGVX, issued after the blaze on Friday.

He instructed the Provincial People's Committee to focus on addressing the consequences of the fire, ensure safety, provide medical care and offer timely psychological and material support to affected tourists, if any.

Local authorities have been told to urgently investigate and determine the cause of the incident and to strictly handle any organisations or individuals found to have breached regulations on fire prevention and fighting or inland waterway traffic safety. Vessels failing to meet statutory safety standards must be suspended from operation.

A report must be submitted to the Prime Minister by Tuesday.

Deputy PM Chính also tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with leading a broader review, in coordination with Quảng Ninh authorities and relevant agencies, of tourism safety measures, particularly for waterway tourism.

The ministry is required to examine compliance with tourist service procedures and guidance on safety measures, and to propose solutions to strengthen oversight, reduce risks and raise awareness among businesses and visitors. Its findings must be reported to the Prime Minister before next Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, the tourist vessel Signature QN-7269 caught fire near Hang Cỏ in Hạ Long Bay. The wooden-hulled boat, designed to carry up to 48 passengers, is owned by Hạ Long Wonder International Tourist Joint Stock Company.

There were 41 people on board at the time, including 28 foreign tourists from the United States, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, India and Portugal, two Vietnamese tourists and 11 crew members.

According to authorities, the captain and crew evacuated all passengers promptly after detecting the fire. No casualties were reported and all those on board were said to be in stable condition.

Quảng Ninh authorities have worked with the vessel’s owner to contact the embassies of the countries whose citizens were involved to assist with the reissuance of lost passports. They have also coordinated with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to issue travel permits as soon as possible, enabling affected tourists to continue their trips in Việt Nam or complete exit procedures if they wish.

The operating company has committed to providing luggage and essential daily necessities and to offering initial financial support of VNĐ5 million (US$190) per person.

For tourists with pre-existing medical conditions or requiring treatment, local authorities have arranged examinations and care at medical facilities. The company has said it will cover the related costs in coordination with the authorities.

On Saturday, representatives of the Hạ Long Bay – Yên Tử World Heritage Management Board said tourism activities, including overnight stays and sightseeing tours in Hạ Long Bay, were continuing as normal following the incident. — VNS