Hà Nội eyes $817m Ring Road No.2 expansion

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Construction Department has proposed that the municipal People’s Committee allocate nearly VNĐ21.4 trillion (US$817 million) to upgrade and expand Ring Road No. 2, covering both elevated and ground-level sections between Ngã Tư Sở Intersection and the Cầu Giấy area, in a move aimed at easing chronic congestion and strengthening urban connectivity across the capital.

Of the total estimated investment, site clearance and compensation account for the largest share at around VNĐ16.9 trillion ($645.7 million), with the remainder allocated to construction and associated works. The project is expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, pending approval.

If approved, the scheme would complete a critical missing segment of the ring road network, helping relieve traffic pressure in central districts while supporting urban development along one of Hà Nội’s busiest transport corridors.

Authorities have examined two principal options.

Under the first option, an elevated viaduct would be constructed along the existing ground-level alignment, in line with approved planning. The proposed cross-section would measure about 53.5 metres for the surface road and 19 metres for the elevated carriageway.

Officials consider this approach advantageous as it aligns with existing master plans, improves traffic connectivity, matches domestic construction capacity and carries lower overall investment costs.

The second option proposes a large-diameter bored tunnel combined with drainage infrastructure intended to mitigate flooding risks. However, the plan faces significant technical and environmental constraints.

The tunnel alignment would be affected by piers of the Cát Linh–Hà Đông metro line, limiting available space for a four-lane configuration. Concerns have also been raised over potential impacts on Miếu Pagoda and nearby residential buildings.

Intersections with Metro Line No. 5 on the Văn Cao–Hòa Lạc section, together with existing elevation limitations, would further restrict tunnel length and reduce investment efficiency.

Following its assessment, the municipal Construction Department recommended proceeding with the elevated viaduct as the optimal solution.

The department has proposed that the project initially be financed through public investment from the city budget to accelerate implementation, with the possibility of later converting to a public-private partnership model to diversify funding sources.

Previously, the Ring Road No. 2 section from Ngã Tư Sở Intersection to Vĩnh Tuy Bridge, including both the elevated roadway and expanded surface route, was completed at a cost of nearly VNĐ9.5 trillion ($363 million) under a build-transfer contract and opened to traffic on January 11, 2023.

The elevated section extends for more than 5km from the southern approach to Vĩnh Tuy Bridge to Ngã Tư Sở Intersection, while the ground-level route runs over 3km linking Vĩnh Tuy Bridge with Ngã Tư Vọng Junction. — VNS