Temperatures to drop as cold air sweeps across northern region

HÀ NỘI — A fresh cold spell will move into northern region from Monday night, bringing scattered showers, stronger northeasterly winds and a drop in temperatures, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

The cold front will initially affect the northeast before spreading to the north central region, most of the northwest and parts of the central provinces. Rain and scattered showers are expected from late Monday through Tuesday, with thunderstorms in some areas.

From Tuesday, northern provinces and Thanh Hóa will experience colder conditions at night and in the early morning, with minimum temperatures ranging from 15–18 degree Celsius, and dipping below 14 Celsius in mountainous areas.

In Hà Nội, rain and scattered showers are forecast through Tuesday. The capital is expected to turn chilly overnight and early in the morning, with lows of 16–18 Celsius.

At sea, northeasterly winds will strengthen to force 6–7, with gusts up to force 8–9, leading to rough conditions in the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern part of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), including the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands. Waves are forecast to reach between 2 and 4 meters, potentially disrupting maritime activities.

Forecasters also warned that advection fog may continue to appear in northern and north central provinces in the coming days. Although less dense than in previous weeks, the fog could reduce visibility on highways and near airports, posing risks to traffic and daily activities.

Residents are advised to stay alert to hazardous weather conditions, particularly at sea and during early morning travel. — VNS