Vietravel activates emergency response procedures to ensure tourist safety

HÀ NỘI — Upon receiving official notifications from airlines and transport partners, Vietravel has promptly activated its emergency response procedures and reviewed all affected tour groups to ensure maximum safety and safeguard travellers’ interests.

At present, the company is serving three tour groups in Dubai with a total of 51 tourists and one group in Egypt comprising 24 travellers. Due to adjustments in flight operations and airspace restrictions in several areas amid escalating conflicts, the groups are staying at hotels under safety arrangements while awaiting further updates from carriers.

Vietravel has proactively arranged standard accommodation and ensured adequate meals and essential services while maintaining regular communication between tour guides, operational teams and customers to provide timely, transparent and continuous updates.

For tours scheduled to begin in March using Emirates and Qatar Airways, the tour operator has contacted customers to advise on suitable options, including flight adjustments or alternative itineraries where necessary. Customers opting to postpone travel will receive full credit retention under current policies, ensuring their interests and flexibility of travel plans.

The Middle East remains a strategic market for Vietravel, serving both as a destination and a major transit hub linking Europe, Africa and South Asia. Current conflicts are expected to have short-term impacts on aviation, particularly transit operations and international routing, potentially causing schedule changes and higher operating costs, though these effects are viewed as temporary.

The company has reviewed its route network, coordinated closely with aviation partners and updated contingency plans to ensure itineraries can be adjusted properly in all cases. If the situation is contained and does not escalate regionally, the market is expected to recover quickly, supported by strong transit hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Vietravel General Director Trần Đoàn Thế Duy said the company has immediately reviewed all related tours and implemented measures to ensure accommodation and living conditions for travellers while awaiting airline updates. He reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and operating tours only when safety is fully ensured.

Vietravel has also activated a round-the-clock coordination system and strengthened cooperation with airlines and international partners to make timely responses. It pledged to provide continuous updates and advised travellers to follow guidance from tour guides and local authorities to ensure safety throughout their journeys. — VNA/VNS