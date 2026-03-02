Việt Nam in Group A with Thailand in ASEAN Futsal Championship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national futsal team have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Thailand for the 2026 ASEAN Futsal Championship, the ASEAN Football Federation announced in Thailand on Sunday.

Group A is likely to be highly competitive. Thailand, the host nation, are the tournament’s most successful side, while Myanmar - known for a physical, disciplined style - will also pose a stern test. Timor-Leste is the other team drawn in Group A.

Group B contains defending champions Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei. That group promises several tight contests, particularly among Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

The tournament will be held from April 5–11 at the Nonthaburi Provincial Gymnasium in Thailand. The group stage runs April 5–7. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on April 9, with the final set for April 11.

In the last edition, Việt Nam beat Thailand in the group stage before falling to Indonesia in the final. — VNS