Việt Nam football stalwart Nguyễn Văn Vinh dies

HCM CITY — Former national team player Nguyễn Văn Vinh, who devoted decades to Vietnamese football as a player and coach, died at the age of 85 on February 25 in HCM City.

Vinh was among the first young players trained by Thể Công, now Thể Công-Viettel FC. As a key member of Thể Công, he built an illustrious playing career and was regarded as one of the finest footballers of the pre-1975 era, alongside renowned players Lê Thế Thọ and Trần Duy Long.

Following national reunification, Vinh and his family moved to HCM City, where he began a long coaching career with clubs, including Công Nghiệp Thực Phẩm HCM City and HCM City Police. He was widely considered one of the most professional and experienced tacticians in Vietnamese football during the early years of the country’s professional era.

He also played a significant role in developing football in HCM City and the former An Giang Province, helping to nurture generations of players and strengthen local structures.

Vinh served as a member of the national coaching staff at several SEA Games tournaments, contributing his experience to the men’s football programme at regional level.

One of the highlights of his coaching career came when he worked as technical director at Hoàng Anh Gia Lai during the club’s successful spell in the 2000s, a period widely seen as a golden era for the Central Highlands side.

Working alongside Thai legendary striker Kiatisak Senamuang, Vinh helped the club secure two V.League titles and a Super Cup before representing Việt Nam at the AFF Clubs Cup in 2005 in Indonesia.

On his Facebook page, Kiatisak wrote: "Rest in peace, coach Vinh. Thank you for taking good care of me both on and off the field.

"You have been the one who gave me advice and help since the first day. We created success together; sacrificed and gave energy and motivation to Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Club.

"I will remember you forever, coach!"

Vinh retired in 2009 but continued to accompany Hoàng Anh Gia Lai on trips to cities and provinces to scout young talents.

He also worked as a commentator and speaker at football events.

Vinh's funeral will be held on February 27 and he will be laid to rest at Sala Garden Cemetery in Đồng Nai Province. — VNS