Tâm’s goal rush lifts HAGL hopes

HÀ NỘI — Three goals into the V.League 1 season and Nguyễn Minh Tâm is already changing the conversation at Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, the young striker stepping confidently into the spotlight as club and country look for their next leading man.

With three goals in the ongoing campaign, the 2005-born forward is emerging as a bright prospect thanks to his modern and effective playing style. As Vietnamese football looks to nurture the next generation of quality centre forwards, Tâm’s rise in the 2025/26 season offers renewed optimism. He has impressed not only with his finishing but also with a professional mindset suited to the demands of top-flight competition.

Standing 1.81m tall, Tâm has the physical attributes of a contemporary striker. A product of HAGL’s renowned academy, he gained valuable experience during loan spells at Kon Tum FC and Long An FC before earning promotion to the senior side. If the 2024/25 season served as a stepping stone, the current campaign marks his breakthrough, with the coaching staff placing full trust in him.

After 13 matches in the national premier league, Tâm has scored three goals, a respectable return for a young player. His strikes reflect sharp opportunism and an ability to win possession high up the pitch, highlighted by a decisive goal in victory over Ninh Bình FC.

Beyond the numbers, Tâm contributes significantly to overall play. His strength allows him to create space for teammates and support defensive duties from distance, helping HAGL maintain balance against opponents with deeper squads.

His form comes as Vietnamese football prepares for major assignments. With the U21 team set to represent the country at the 20th Asian Games in Japan in 2026, Tâm is considered a leading candidate for the central striker role.

His inclusion aligns with the Việt Nam Football Federation’s long-term strategy. Rather than prioritising short-term results, the focus is on developing players born between 2005 and 2007 in preparation for the 2028 AFC U23 Championship and beyond, with ambitions of Olympic qualification. The approach reflects efforts to build a sustainable talent pipeline for the national team.

Experts observe that Tâm’s style recalls former star Lê Công Vinh, particularly in his intelligent movement and ability to exploit defensive gaps. His crisp one-touch finishing inside the penalty area makes him a consistent threat.

Unlike many young forwards who struggle with early professional pressure, Tâm has shown notable composure. His presence broadens HAGL’s attacking options and offers a promising solution for the national side at multiple levels in the years ahead. — VNS