Rising star goalkeeper sees eightfold increase in transfer value

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên is catching the eye, with his transfer value soaring an impressive eightfold.

Standing tall at 1.92m, Kiên's exceptional reach gives him a commanding presence in the penalty area, while his calm under pressure has made him a standout for both HAGL and the Vietnamese national teams. His rise through the ranks is reflected in his burgeoning transfer value, which has leapt from a modest 25,000 euros (US$29,000) to 200,000 euros ($238,000), according to the latest figures from Transfermarkt.

This remarkable jump in value mirrors his growing list of achievements. Kiên has been pivotal in securing two ASEAN U23 Championships, a SEA Games gold medal, and a third-place finish in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, as well as contributing to the national team's victory at the 2024 ASEAN Cup. Football experts have lauded his goalkeeping style as modern, with an emphasis on sharp situational awareness and rapid reflexes, qualities that meet European football's exacting standards.

As a result, Kiên is attracting interest from clubs in Japan and Europe, although a move abroad is unlikely for now. HAGL continue to view him as a vital part of their defence, especially since they have yet to find an adequate backup.

At present, Kiên remains focused on honing his skills in V.League 1, committed to further advancing his career. — VNS