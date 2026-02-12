Young footballers share stories to fuel students' dreams

HÀ NỘI — National U23 players have kicked off the Lunar New Year celebrations by sharing their experiences and inspiring students to strive for success at an event in Hà Nội.

Việt Nam's young squad enjoyed an outstanding 2025, winning the regional U23 championship and finishing third at the Asian U23 tournament. Many of the players were also champions with the U22 team at the 33rd SEA Games and with the national side at the ASEAN Cup.

Renowned sports commentators Ngô Quang Tùng and Vũ Quang Huy were also guests at the event.

They took part in a cultural and educational festival at Giảng Võ 2 Secondary School, where they exchanged training experiences and insights and shared their journeys from football-loving boys to their achievements today.

They told heartfelt stories about discipline, teamwork, overcoming difficulties and the pride of wearing the national team jersey, offering students vivid and relatable lessons.

This was not merely a sports exchange but an inspiring activity of profound significance, leaving a strong impression in terms of values education and the promotion of the school’s image.

The event provided students nationwide, particularly those of Giảng Võ School, with meaningful and practical experiences, contributing positively to character education and the school’s public outreach efforts.

They also took part in bánh chưng (square sticky rice) wrapping, a calligraphy writing contest and traditional Tết activities such as a Tết Fair, folk games and cultural and artistic performances.

The event concluded with a football tournament awards ceremony, where the players presented the champions’ trophy, recognising the strong effort and determination required in both sport and study. — VNS