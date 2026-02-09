Trang wins first individual Asian championship title in shooting

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thùy Trang was right on target as she won Việt Nam’s first gold medal at the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol 2026 on February 9 in India, marking a breakthrough moment for the national shooting team.

Trang was one of three Vietnamese athletes competing in the women’s individual 25m pistol event. She finished third in the qualification round to advance to the final eight.

Her teammates, SEA Games champion Trịnh Thu Vinh and Nguyễn Thùy Dung, failed to qualify, finishing 13th and 16th respectively.

In the final, Trang and host athlete Bhaker Manu pulled clear of the field to set up a head-to-head duel. The pair were tied on 35 points after 10 shots. Trang eventually edged past the Indian shooter, who won Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, in the shoot-off to claim the gold medal.

It was Trang’s first gold medal at a major Asian championship. Earlier, she won gold in the Asian Cup’s 10m air pistol in 2023. She also made a strong impression at the 33rd SEA Games last year, collecting two golds, two silvers and setting two records.

Later in India, the combined scores of Trang, Vinh and Dung earned Việt Nam a bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event. India topped the standings, followed by Chinese Taipei.

Việt Nam also secured two silver medals in the men’s 25m pistol team and women’s 10m pistol events, along with a bronze in the men’s 50m pistol team competition.

The Asian championships will continue until February 14. — VNS