Title collector Bắc promised to push Việt Nam football development

Thanh Hà

HÀ NỘI — "And the winner is...!”

The announcement of honours can make any athlete hold their breath, hoping for recognition at least once in their lifetime, but Nguyễn Đình Bắc has turned it into a winning habit.

At just 21, he heard his name called at least seven times this year across domestic and international tournaments, earning him the moniker: King of Titles.

With his latest award for Best Goal in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, announced on January 31, the forward completed an unprecedented collection of individual honours in the history of continental national team tournaments.

He became the first player from Việt Nam, Southeast Asia, and Asia to win three fan-voted categories at the same event.

Earlier, he was named Most Impressive Player and claimed Best Goal of the Group Round, while three other awards included Man of the Match by the AFC for his outstanding performances against the UAE.

Bắc’s remarkable year has not only set records but also raised the bar for young footballers across the region, showing that talent combined with determination can make history.

Notably, Bắc became the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian to win the Top Scorer title at the championship, recording four goals and two assists.

According to AFC statistics, this was the highest number of individual awards ever won by a player at a U23 final tournament. Even more remarkably, the governing body has never recorded a player achieving a similar feat at senior national team level in the Asian Cup.

At the 33rd SEA Games, in addition to the team’s victory, Bắc was named Man of the Match three times and earned the MVP award for the tournament.

Locally, he claimed the Silver Ball as the second best player of 2025 in late December.

"Over the past year, I have grown up and learned a great deal from those around me," said Bắc after receiving his statue.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the managers, coaches and teammates of Hà Nội Police FC as well as the U22s and the national team and national fans who have strongly supported me.

"They gave me opportunities to serve and contribute to Việt Nam's football development and gave me more energy to play better and stronger. The Silver Ball will be a big push for me to work harder for better performance in the future."

A month later, he again heard: “And the winner is: Nguyễn Đình Bắc” at the Victory Cup Gala, where he was voted Best Young Athlete of the Year.

"Forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc is a standout player in the U23 team who won the Southeast Asian Championship gold medal and the 33rd SEA Games trophy. Playing for Hà Nội Police FC, which won the National Cup and Super Cup 2024-25, he also contributed to the Việt Nam U22 side's victory in the Team of the Year category," the organisers said at the awarding ceremony.

The moment Bắc placed a mũ cối (Vietnamese army pith helmet) on head coach Kim Sang-sik’s head after Việt Nam secured the SEA Games title was named Impressive Image of the Year.

"I am very happy and proud of the award. It will be a milestone in my career and promote my confidence in my journey. It will be a launch pad to lead me to my best version and win more success for national football," he told Việt Nam News.

On the significance of the army pith helmet, Bắc said the hat is widely used in Việt Nam.

"While Kim is a foreign coach, giving him the hat was a warm gesture from Vietnamese people to a foreigner who came to work in Việt Nam and for the common goal of the national teams," he said.

Bắc's achievement proves that he, who was seriously criticised and banned for undisciplined and unprofessional behaviour in training two years ago, has developed and matured into a national star with a modern style of play, combining speed, technique and teamwork.

His impressive performances earned widespread praise from national pundits.

Coach Phạm Minh Đức of Hà Nội FC said Bắc could compete in the more developed football leagues in Asia.

"Bắc has been showing remarkable progress recently. He has excellent ball-handling skills, dribbling ability and speed," said Đức.

"The fact that Bắc can keep pace with, and even outpace, West Asian players such as those from Jordan and Saudi Arabia demonstrates his ability. Very few Vietnamese players are capable of doing that.”

Bắc's greatest strengths are his confidence and physical fitness, which allow him to compete on equal terms with opponents who are bigger and often considered stronger. In the U23 Cup, defenders were forced to foul him or pull his shirt to stop his lightning-fast runs.

Coach Phạm Minh Đức believes Bắc’s performances will inevitably draw the attention of scouts from clubs across Asia.

National head coach Kim also encouraged Bắc to explore opportunities abroad, suggesting South Korea and Japan as ideal destinations.

He said Bắc, currently Việt Nam’s most promising talent, would benefit from training and competing in an international football environment. Such a move, Kim added, would not only accelerate Bắc’s development and help other gifted players grow, but also provide lasting advantages for the national team as it pursues its goal of qualifying for the 2030 World Cup. — VNS