Youth Month 2026 launched in Đông Anh under national youth action plan

HÀ NỘI — The Youth Union of Hà Nội’s Đông Anh Commune on March 1 launched Youth Month 2026 under the theme 'Youth Breakthroughs, Pioneering in a New Era of Rise', implementing directives from the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and the Hà Nội Youth Union.

The campaign forms part of a nationwide programme marking the 95th anniversary of the Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026). This year’s plan focuses on grassroots action, digital transformation and community welfare.

National targets include engaging two million young people in volunteer activities, planting one million trees, supporting 100,000 disadvantaged children and promoting digital literacy so that at least 50 per cent of young people use online public services and electronic payment accounts. The Youth Union also aims to facilitate VNĐ600 billion (around US$23 million) in concessional loans for youth-led start-ups.

Nguyễn Thị Thảo, vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the commune and secretary of the Đông Anh Commune Youth Union, said Youth Month offered young people a chance to demonstrate responsibility and creativity through practical projects that benefit the community, including digital transformation, environmental protection and social welfare support.

In Đông Anh, six specialised volunteer teams were introduced, covering environmental protection, digital support and public health. Organisers handed over 72 waste-sorting bins and donated 1,000 trees to local youth branches.

Youth unions from five communes also inaugurated a youth-funded sports complex at Lan Trì Village Cultural House. Clean-up drives, a youth football tournament and public information campaigns ahead of the upcoming National Assembly and People’s Council elections for the 2026–31 term were held following the launch.

Youth Month is one of the Youth Union’s largest annual campaigns, translating national youth development priorities into concrete local action. — VNS