Nghệ An authorities safely dispose of 350kg wartime bomb

NGHỆ AN — A 350kg wartime bomb was safely defused and destroyed on Sunday by the Engineering Unit under the Nghệ An Provincial Military Command, in coordination with local authorities.

The bomb was discovered on February 23 by a household in Hamlet 12 of Quỳnh Sơn Commune, while digging a foundation for house construction. It was found about 1.5m underground and immediately reported to local authorities, who deployed forces to verify the site and maintain round-the-clock security.

After inspection, military engineers identified the object as an MK-82 high-explosive bomb, measuring 20cm in diameter and 155cm in length, weighing about 350kg and still fitted with an intact detonator. The bomb was believed to be left over from the wartime.

The engineering force neutralised the fuse and, in coordination with local authorities, transported the bomb to a designated area in Ngọc Sơn Hamlet, Quỳnh Sơn Commune, where it was safely destroyed, ensuring absolute safety for people and property. — VNA/VNS