Văn Lang showcases Việt Nam’s academic rise at APAIE 2026

HONG KONG — Việt Nam’s higher education sector stepped into the global spotlight at the APAIE 2026 Conference and Exhibition, as Văn Lang University showcased a case study underscoring the country’s shift from a traditional sender of students abroad to an emerging hub for strategic academic engagement and impact.

Held from February 23 to 27 in Hong Kong (China), APAIE 2026 brought together thousands of higher education leaders and experts from around the world.

The event marked the first time the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training hosted a dedicated Việt Nam Pavilion, signalling the country’s growing readiness for deeper global integration.

At a regional forum, Associate Professor Dr Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu, president of Văn Lang University, delivered a presentation titled “Việt Nam: From Mobility Source to Strategic Impact Hub – A Case Study from Văn Lang University.”

The case study examined changing student mobility trends amid Việt Nam’s broader socio-economic transformation.

With record inflows of foreign direct investment and rapid expansion in high-technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and green energy, Việt Nam is increasingly seen as an attractive destination for international learners.

According to the presentation, the domestic education environment offers safety, competitive living costs and opportunities for hands-on engagement aligned with global value chains.

International students in Việt Nam can directly observe and participate in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies.

“Beyond the Seat” ecosystem

Over the past five years, Văn Lang University has reshaped its internationalisation strategy under the “Beyond the Seat” model, extending learning beyond traditional classrooms.

The approach integrates cultural immersion programmes, service-learning initiatives, round-the-clock student support services and internationally standardised accommodation networks, forming a comprehensive ecosystem for international students.

The university currently serves more than 52,000 students and maintains a network of over 700 partners, including more than 200 international higher education institutions worldwide.

Two-way mobility remains active, with more than 1,200 outbound exchange students and over 6,000 inbound international students recorded, according to university data.

Expanding global partnerships

During APAIE 2026, the university’s delegation held meetings with more than 120 institutions, including several ranked among the world’s Top 500 universities by major global ranking systems.

Cooperation agreements were signed and exchanged with ECE - Graduate School of Digital Engineering, Paris Sup de Pub and Daffodil International University, focusing on student mobility and academic collaboration.

Discussions were also held with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University regarding potential dual-degree pathways and micro-credential programmes.

In addition, the university advanced exchange initiatives with Adam Mickiewicz University and explored scholarship and mobility opportunities with institutions in Taiwan (China), India, the Netherlands, Finland and Australia.

Văn Lang University’s participation coincided with the debut of the Việt Nam Pavilion at APAIE, reflecting broader efforts by Vietnamese higher education institutions to strengthen international cooperation and expand global academic exchange.

Over more than three decades of development, Văn Lang University has become one of Việt Nam’s largest private universities, operating three modern campuses and serving a student community of over 52,000.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026, the university is placed in the Top 1001-1200 globally and among the Top 251 universities in Asia.

It is also ranked 601-800 worldwide in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for contributions to Sustainable Development Goals.

In subject rankings, it is listed in the Top 51-100 worldwide for Performing Arts and Top 101-150 for Art & Design under QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

It is the first private institution in Việt Nam recognised as a Microsoft Showcase School, and its Academic English Programme is accredited by NEAS (Australia) in line with international quality standards. VNS