Phú Quốc turns fireworks into its 'visual signature', reshaping Asian night tourism, says Travel + Leisure

Phú Quốc’s 'visual signature'

Fireworks are traditionally reserved for monumental milestones like New Year’s Eve or national celebrations. However, in Phú Quốc, they have become a daily ritual for visitors to this 'fireworks island'.

Since January 2024, the island has set an unprecedented record by hosting nightly pyrotechnic displays for more than two consecutive years. To date, nearly 580,300 shells have been launched, weaving a tapestry of light across the skies of Southern Phú Quốc for over 750 uninterrupted nights.

Integrated into Guinness World Record-breaking multimedia spectacles such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, these nightly performances maintain a frequency rarely seen anywhere else on Earth. Travel + Leisure notes that this synergy has transformed fireworks into Phú Quốc’s 'visual signature', a hallmark that helps the island stand out in the fierce competition among regional beach paradises.

“This isn’t spectacle for spectacle’s sake,” the American magazine commented. The two-year streak of fireworks symbolises a grander ambition to revitalise growth, solidify international positioning, and prove that Phú Quốc can redefine what a tropical destination offers once the sun goes down. While sunset signals a quiet wind-down in many locales, in Southern Phú Quốc, it marks the beginning of the crescendo.

An island that truly never sleeps

This 'defining power' extends far beyond a few minutes of brilliance in the sky. Interspersed between the firework displays are experiences that stretch throughout the night. The VUI-Fest Night Market features hundreds of local and international culinary stalls alongside vibrant street performances where visitors themselves become part of the show. Travellers can stroll across the ethereal Kiss Bridge, sip craft beer at Sun Bavaria GastroPub, or enjoy a pastry at Maison Kayser amidst the glowing Mediterranean-inspired streets of Sunset Bazaar.

This nightlife ecosystem has allowed Phú Quốc to break free from the stereotypes of traditional tropical havens, where the pace usually slows at dusk. In the south of the island, sunset does not close the day; it awakens a thriving 'entertainment empire' where every sense is fuelled by passion and energy.

Travel + Leisure wrote: "The scale of performance here is something few places in the world can match."

Fireworks have become the unique visual identity of Pearl Island. In the minds of international travellers, Phú Quốc is rising as a fiery entertainment capital, a 'hidden gem' that constantly reinvents itself to shine brightly on the global tourism map.