Nam Định top group, to play Selangor in Shopee Cup’s semis

HÀ NỘI — Thép Xanh Nam Định FC kept their title hopes firmly on track, forging their way into the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup semi-finals as Group B winners and setting up a May showdown with Malaysia’s Selangor FC.

Nam Định drew 1-1 with Johor Darul Ta'zim FC of Malaysia in their final group match on February 5 at Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình Province.

Nguyễn Văn Vĩ put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute, scoring from close range after Andoni Zubiaurre had saved Caio César’s penalty. The JDT goalkeeper again proved decisive in the 56th minute, denying Percy Tau from the spot.

Bérgson struck his sixth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, earning JDT a draw that lifted Xisco Muñoz’s side to 11 points from five matches.

Nam Định stayed top of the standings on 13 points, with JDT second on 11.

Their next opponents, Selangor, finished second in Group A following a 1-1 draw with Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC.

Nam Định are the only Vietnamese side remaining in the competition after Hà Nội Police FC ended their campaign with an emphatic 6-1 win over Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC on February 4 in Hà Nội.

Mano Pölking’s hosts recovered from conceding an early goal to Trent Buhagiar to secure an emphatic victory, with goals from Hugo Gomes, Lê Văn Đô, Phan Văn Đức and Vitão before a late double from Man of the Match Alan Grafite.

The Police, last season’s runners-up, finished fourth in the standings and were eliminated from the tournament.

Pölking praised the display of his much-changed side but warned his players against complacency.

With the teams set to meet again in the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League Two next week, the coach struck a cautious note ahead of the upcoming clash with the Singapore Premier League outfit.

“We played a very good game, especially with many players who are not playing regularly,” said Pölking. “They showed today that we have quality in the squad.

“But if we make the mistake of thinking that next week will be the same, then we will have a big problem. Next week is a totally different game. Forget about this result, it means nothing, zero. Both teams were already eliminated today, so it is not the same situation.

“If we make that mistake, we are out. Next week is a completely different story. We rested eight players today, seven plus one who was injured at the last minute. This result brings us nothing.

“We are not happy with our final position in the group. We are only happy with the performance of some players today, but this game gives us zero for the next match.” — VNS