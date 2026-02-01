Bắc's backward header captivates fans at AFC U23 Asian Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc won the Best Goal award in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 knockout round, as determined by votes from readers on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) homepage on Saturday.

After the tournament finished, the AFC nominated six goals for fans to vote on.

Bắc's backward header against the UAE in the quarter-finals was voted the best goal, receiving 72.39 per cent of the votes. The goal was a delicate first touch after Phạm Minh Phúc’s cross from the right wing, putting Việt Nam ahead 2-1.

The AFC praised the goal, saying: "Beautiful reverse header, sending the ball into the far corner of the goal, showcasing composure and precise technique under pressure."

Second place was secured by Chinese striker Xiang Yuwang, who garnered 27.38 per cent of the votes for his impressive solo run past three Vietnamese U23 players, followed by a goal in the semi-finals.

The remaining candidates, including Ali Azaizeh (Jordan U23), Mansoor Al Menhali (UAE U23), Baek Ga-on (South Korea U23), and Kosei Ogura (Japan U23), received significantly lower percentages of votes.

Bắc also scored a similar goal to equalise 1-1 during Việt Nam's 2-4 loss to Japan in the 2023 Asian Cup group stage.

Earlier, his goal against Saudi Arabia was voted the "Most Favourite Goal" in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 group stage, earning an overwhelming 98.57 per cent of the votes. In the 65th minute, Bắc collected the ball from Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ, evaded an opponent with a twist, and unleashed a bold left-footed shot near the goal line, securing a 1-0 victory for Việt Nam and ensuring their top spot in the tournament while eliminating the host, Saudi Arabia.

Bắc capped a landmark 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup for Việt Nam by winning the tournament’s top scorer award. The 21-year-old finished with four goals and two assists across six matches, including the group stage and the third-place playoff, where Việt Nam faced formidable opponents like Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He also stood out as the "Most Impressive Player" of the tournament, surpassing nine other players with 86.71 per cent of the votes. Goalkeeper Li Hao (China) followed with 10.44 per cent, while Jordan captain Ali Azaizeh garnered 2.48 per cent.

In the history of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian football, no player has made as significant an impact on the Asian U23 stage as Bắc. These accolades serve as motivation for him to continue striving in the national premier league, V.League 1.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 finals took place in Saudi Arabia from January 6 to January 24, featuring 16 teams. Việt Nam secured third place, following their runners-up finish in 2018, after a thrilling 7-6 penalty shootout victory over powerhouse South Korea on January 23. — VNS