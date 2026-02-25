Politics & Law
Home Economy

Exporters step up production after Tết to meet overseas orders

February 25, 2026 - 07:50
Of note, shrimp exporters received an early boost after the US announced lower-than-expected anti-dumping duties at its 19th administrative review (POR19) on frozen warmwater shrimp imports from Việt Nam.
Production at Phú Vĩnh Hưng Textile Joint Stock Company in Hà Nội. Many companies resumed full-capacity production after holidays to meet shipments to the US, Europe, Japan and Australia. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Exporters are ramping up production after Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays to meet overseas orders, signalling a rebound in global demand and reinforcing expectations for stronger trade growth in 2026.

Many companies resumed full-capacity production to meet shipments to the US, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Võ Thị Liên Hương, Secoin’s general director, said early-year contracts from these highly-demanding markets reflect growing trust in Việt Nam as a destination in the global production shift.

Tứ Hải Company Ltd. completed 15 seafood export orders worth more than US$1.74 million in the first months of the year, with Japan remaining its key market, according to the companys’chairman, Đào Quốc Tuấn.

Securing contracts early has enabled the company to plan raw material sourcing and processing more efficiently, which would help ease cost and delivery pressures during peak months, he said, adding that the company is targeting export revenue of around $12 million this year, up 30 per cent from 2025.

Farm produce exporter Phúc Sinh reported export turnover of about $46 million in the first months of the year, significantly higher than the average of $25-30 million in the same period last year.

Đồng Tiến Paper & Packaging was optimistic with the demand for carton packaging this year, driven by robust n electronics, garments, footwear, agro-forestry-fishery and furniture exports. The company has to maintainproduction through the holidays to meet delivery schedules.

Of note, shrimp exporters received an early boost after the US announced lower-than-expected anti-dumping duties at its 19th administrative review (POR19) on frozen warmwater shrimp imports from Việt Nam. The nationwide anti-dumping duty was set at 4.58 per cent while two mandatory respondents were assigned a final rate of 25.46 per cent, down from the preliminary 35.29 per cent announced earlier.

Hồ Quốc Lực, chairman of Sao Ta Foods Joint Stock Company, said the announcement during the holiday has given a more positive start to the year and a basis to negotiate new contracts with partners.

Việt Nam reported an export revenue of more than $43 billion in January, up nearly 30 per cent from a year earlier. Nine product groups recorded export values exceeding $1 billion. — VNS

