Việt Nam’s tilapia exports poised for further growth in 2026

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s tilapia exports recorded impressive growth in 2025 and are expected to maintain momentum while expanding market share in international markets in 2026, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Total tilapia export turnover exceeded US$99 million in 2025, an increase of 141 per cent over 2024, highlighting the increasingly prominent role of the product in the country’s seafood export structure, particularly fillets.

The US remained the largest importer of Vietnamese tilapia fillets in 2025, with export value reaching $40 million, up 499 per cent compared with 2024.

The sharp increase reflects strong demand in the US market, while demonstrating the ability of Vietnamese enterprises to seize opportunities and adapt flexibly amid a volatile global competitive landscape.

Brazil emerged as the fastest-growing market among the leading importers of Vietnamese tilapia fillets. Exports to Brazil reached $11 million in 2025, soaring 7,552 per cent year on year. This surge underscores the significant potential of the South American market for ViệtNam’s frozen tilapia fillets, particularly in the domestic consumption and food processing segments.

In Asia, Taiwan and Japan maintained stable imports. Exports to Taiwan rose 123 per cent to $1.5 million, while shipments to Japan totalled $312,000, a modest increase of 2 per cent compared with 2024. In Europe, exports to Italy increased 54 per cent to more than $601,000, indicating steady demand for tilapia fillets in that market.

Exports to Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico in 2025 either recorded new sales or strong year-on-year increases, reflecting continued market expansion in the Middle East and niche destinations. Although exports to Qatar reduced by 11 per cent, the country remained among the top ten largest importers.

Some other markets also recorded declines. Exports of tilapia fillets to Russia and Mexico fell by 29 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, in 2025. This reflects greater caution among importers amid economic volatility and rising logistics costs, as well as competition from domestic and regional suppliers.

Regarding the outlook for 2026, VASEP said that with strong growth momentum in 2025, particularly in the US and Brazil, tilapia fillets are emerging as a promising export product alongside pangasius and are expected to sustain growth this year.

To maintain momentum, Vietnamese firms need to diversify markets, enhance processing quality and meet increasingly stringent global standards on food safety and sustainability. —VNS