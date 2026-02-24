Cà Mau Fertiliser successfully exports first shipment to the US

HÀ NỘI — Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) has successfully shipped its first 40,000-tonne fertiliser consignment to the US, one of the world’s largest and most demanding fertiliser import markets, at the very beginning of the year.

The milestone underscores the company’s strong export momentum and further reinforces its leading position in Việt Nam’s fertiliser export landscape while expanding its international footprint.

In the context of Việt Nam’s domestic fertiliser market typically entering a low season in the first quarter, as agricultural production slows after the Lunar New Year, the company proactively intensified export activities to capitalise on favourable global fertiliser prices. This strategy has helped reduce domestic inventory while improving overall production and business efficiency.

The company maintained impressive export growth in the first quarter of this year, with total export volume reaching 150,000 tonnes, up 25 per cent year-on-year compared to the same period last year.

The company continued supplying strategic and highly regulated markets, including a shipment of more than 32,000 tonnes to Australia, and completed its inaugural 40,000-tonne export to the US market. — VNS