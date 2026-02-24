SACOMBANK to hold annual general meeting in Phú Thọ

HCM CITY — Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SACOMBANK) has announced that its annual general meeting for 2025 will be held in Phú Thọ Province for the first time, according to a resolution adopted by its Board of Directors.

The meeting is scheduled for 8.30am on April 22, 2026, at the Saigon – Phú Thọ Hotel, 17A Trần Phú Street, Việt Trì Ward, Phú Thọ Province.

The record date for shareholders entitled to attend the 2025 AGM is March 16.

This year’s AGM has attracted particular attention as SACOMBANK enters the final stretch of its restructuring. It also marks a transformative phase for the bank, with the emergence of new leadership alongside a series of changes in brand identity and business strategy.

The decision to host the AGM in Phú Thọ rather than at previously used venues in HCM City reflects a breakthrough in thinking and a strong commitment to comprehensive governance reform.

The bank aims to pursue prudent and sustainable growth while ensuring maximum benefits for customers, partners and shareholders.

Holding the event in Phú Thọ also carries cultural significance, as it takes place close to the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day, adding depth and meaning to the occasion while honouring traditional values and national heritage.

Established in 1991, SACOMBANK ranks among the 10 largest lenders in Việt Nam by total assets.

It has undertaken extensive restructuring and demonstrated flexibility in adapting to market changes, steadily consolidating its position as a modern and versatile retail bank.

With a network of more than 535 transaction points nationwide and in Laos and Cambodia, SACOMBANK has built a cross-regional and cross-border financial ecosystem to meet the diverse needs of both individual and corporate customers.

Entering 2026, SACOMBANK reaffirms its commitment to a strategy of safe, efficient, transparent, sustainable, and prudent growth.

It will focus on restructuring its assets and capital base, developing core business segments, optimising operations, and enhancing cost efficiency.

It believes that strengthening its financial foundation during this period will lay the groundwork for profit growth in the years ahead. — VNS