Cold front sweeps east across China, bringing snow and sandstorms

BEIJING — A powerful cold front is moving eastward across China from Thursday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow and sandstorms, according to Weather China, a website affiliated with the China Meteorological Administration.

Northwest China, which was noticeably warmer than normal in early March, will see the sharpest temperature drops, with some areas experiencing decreases of more than 20 degrees Celsius.

The heaviest snowfall is expected on Friday and Saturday, affecting parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces, with some areas bracing for heavy to severe snow.

The cold front is also expected to bring strong winds and dusty weather.

On Thursday, parts of the Xinjiang Uygur, Ningxia Hui and Inner Mongolia autonomous regions, as well as Gansu and Qinghai provinces, are forecast to see blowing dust or floating dust, with some areas facing sandstorms or severe sandstorms. — CHINA DAILY/ANN