221 people under probe for involvement in scams with losses over $5 million

SINGAPORE — A total of 221 suspected scammers and money mules are being investigated for their involvement in scams where victims lost more than SGD5.3 million (US$4.1 million) in Singapore.

This follows an operation from February 26 to March 11 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions, the police said in a statement on March 12.

A total of 136 men and 85 women, aged between 17 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 1,080 cases of scams, including e-commerce, friend impersonation, job and investment scams.

They are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those involved in money mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN