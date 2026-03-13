Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

221 people under probe for involvement in scams with losses over $5 million

March 13, 2026 - 10:20
A total of 221 suspected scammers and money mules are being investigated for their involvement in scams where victims lost more than $5.3 million in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — A total of 221 suspected scammers and money mules are being investigated for their involvement in scams where victims lost more than SGD5.3 million (US$4.1 million) in Singapore.

This follows an operation from February 26 to March 11 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions, the police said in a statement on March 12.

A total of 136 men and 85 women, aged between 17 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 1,080 cases of scams, including e-commerce, friend impersonation, job and investment scams.

They are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those involved in money mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 per cent

Analysts have said the 2026 target reflects the government's pragmatic approach in recognising the structural and cyclical challenges faced by the world's second-largest economy, while proactively pursuing a reasonable growth rate in line with high-quality development.
World

Asia’s first Disney cruise ship christened by Iron Man star

The Disney Adventure, Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, was christened by Oscar-winning American actor Robert Downey Jr, who is best known for his portrayals of Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, in Singapore on March 4 ahead of its first public sailing on March 10.
World

Malaysia's National Scam Response Centre now runs 24/7

Last year, Malaysia's National Scam Response Centre recorded significant achievements in safeguarding the interests of online financial scam victims, handling 146,167 complaint calls and implemented freezing actions on 138,915 involved accounts,

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom