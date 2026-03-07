Cambodia intensifies crackdown on foreign-run online scam networks

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian authorities are stepping up efforts to dismantle foreign-run online scam networks, with police in Phnom Penh arresting 10 South Korean nationals who were allegedly involved in running online gambling and fraud operations.

According to a press release from the Secretariat of the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS), the suspects were detained in two separate raids carried out in Sen Sok and Russey Keo districts.

“Five suspects were arrested on March 3 at Borey Vimean Phnom Penh in Russey Keo district, while another five were detained a day earlier at Borey Pipup Thmey in Sen Sok. Authorities said the two groups were part of the same network,” said the release.

Among the evidence seized during the operations were about US$19,700 in cash, eight desktop computers, 18 monitors, three laptop computers, four mobile phones and six passports.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects created websites to operate illegal online gambling platforms.

The network is believed to have used Cambodia as a base to run operations targeting victims in South Korea and other countries.

“Among the suspects is Kim Changhan, identified by authorities as the alleged ringleader. He is subject to an arrest warrant issued by South Korean authorities for operating illegal gambling websites,” said the CCOS.

South Korea’s consulate and police liaison office have requested that the suspects be deported to face legal proceedings in their home country.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng, with participation from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, the Royal Gendarmerie and local authorities, under the coordination of prosecutors from the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The arrests come amid a broader nationwide crackdown on cybercrimes.

On March 1, authorities detained 24 suspects in Chamkar Mon district who were linked to online fraud activities, including Chinese and Indonesian nationals operating from several high-rise buildings in the capital.

Prime Minister Hun Manet recently reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate technology-based scam operations in Cambodia by April 2026, saying the effort is aimed at strengthening investor confidence and improving the country’s business environment.

He stressed that Cambodia will not tolerate cybercriminals using the country as a base for cross-border fraud, warning that individuals or groups involved in such activities would face the full force of the law, without exception. — The Phnom Penh Post/ANN