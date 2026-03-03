PM says top priority on S. Koreans' safety amid Middle East crisis

SEOUL — Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said on Tuesday the government is responding all-out to the Middle East crisis with top priority on South Koreans' safety.

Kim made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, as the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the weekend prompted military responses from countries across the region.

"The situation in the Middle East is very fluid," the prime minister said, noting that President Lee Jae Myung was away on state visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

"The government is responding by fully mobilizing its capabilities across agencies with the people's safety and protection of overseas nationals as our top priority."

Kim instructed the foreign ministry and other relevant agencies to promptly and transparently share information regarding the crisis so that the people "do not feel overly anxious."

"As the president is away, I ask each ministry to be on heightened alert and perform its duties without any gaps," he said.

He also asked the nation to trust the government's response and carry on with their everyday lives.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina reported that no South Korean casualties have been reported so far, and the ministry has been continually checking on the safety of nationals in Iran and Israel with plans to extend consular services to those in neighboring countries.

On the meeting's agenda were bills on the establishment of two agencies that will replace the prosecution service in October.

The details of the bills were revised following criticism the new agencies - for serious crimes investigation and indictment - were designed to be little different from the current prosecution.

"The government will come up with the best measures for the remaining tasks, including the contentious issue related to supplementary investigations, with the determination of completing prosecution reforms from the people's point of view," the prime minister said.

The bills were approved during the Cabinet meeting and will be sent to the National Assembly for deliberation— YONHAP