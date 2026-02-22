Laos holds election of deputies to NA, local People’s Councils

VIENTIANE — The election of deputies to Laos' 10th National Assembly (NA) and the 5th provincial People’s Councils commenced on Sunday morning.

Lao Party and State leaders joined a large number of citizens from all ethnic groups in the election, coming to polling stations to exercise their citizens' rights.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse, and other leaders of the country cast their ballots at Polling Station No 1 of Constituency No 1 in Thaphalanxay Village, Sisattanak District of Vientiane.

Talking to the local and foreign media at Polling Station No 23 of Constituency No 1 at Sibounheuang Pagoda in Chanthabuly district, Lao NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane stressed the three key roles of a representative of the people in the new tenure – protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the people, proactively addressing difficulties and challenges with a focus on poverty reduction, and maintaining close contact with the grassroots to disseminate the Constitution and laws to ensure that people from all social strata and members of armed forces strictly comply with State regulations.

He also called on each voter, after electing their representatives, to enhance their sense of responsibility and strengthen supervision of their representatives’ performance to ensure that the elected individuals work efficiently and live up to the people's trust.

Statistics show that there are a total of 4,764,384 eligible voters across Laos. They will elect 175 deputies to the 10th NA among 243 candidates, and 745 deputies to the 5th provincial People's Councils among 1,041 candidates. Compared to the 9th NA, the 10th parliament of Laos has 11 more members.

The election for the 10th NA and the 5th provincial People's Councils of Laos followed the successful 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. Along with the achievements in politics, the economy, social affairs, and national defence–security safeguarding attained over the past five years, this year's election is expected to help complete the country's leadership apparatus to continue leading Laos on its path to prosperity and a new era of development. — VNA/VNS