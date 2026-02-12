Thai police file six charges after school shooting in Songkhla

SONGKHLA — Police in Songkhla have filed six major charges against an 18-year-old suspect following a shooting at a school in Hat Yai that killed a female school director and injured seven others.

Police at Thung Lung station in Songkhla provided an update on Thursday on a major case involving Khemnan, 18, who has been charged with six serious offences: murder, attempted murder, attempted murder of an officer, unlawful detention, obstructing officers, and robbery and property damage.

The incident began in a rubber plantation in Ban Phru Subdistrict and continued at Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in Phatong Subdistrict, Hat Yai District, Songkhla, on Wednesday.

Police said one person was killed: Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, 54, the school director. Seven people were injured, including two police officers and five female students.

The suspect was also reported to have been injured. Damage was reported to a pickup truck and school building windows.

Police said they received an initial report at around 4.30pm on Wednesday of a man behaving violently in the Ban Phru area. Officers attempted to contain the situation, but the suspect resisted.

Police said the suspect later damaged a police vehicle, stole a 9mm handgun, and fled on a motorcycle before heading to the school.

At the school, police said the suspect forced teachers and students into a room and held people hostage. Police said a gunshot was heard during the incident, and that the school director was also held hostage.

At around 6.15pm, another gunshot was reported inside the school, and one hostage was released. Special police later entered the school and subdued the suspect, police said. — THE NATION/ANN