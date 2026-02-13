TB outbreak in Malaysia: Is there a need to defer travel plans?

SINGAPORE — Malaysia reported 10 new tuberculosis (TB) clusters in 2026 last Saturday, and some health experts have advised those travelling during the upcoming holiday season to put on face masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said that 37 TB cases were detected in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

This cluster includes six students, three of whom have recovered, said state education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin on Thursday.

A total of 2,571 cases were reported between January 1 and February 7, according to local media outlet Malay Mail.

With both Chinese New Year and Ramadan starting next week, many Singaporeans are expected to travel to Malaysia.

Should you defer your plans? Read on to find out more about the disease and what precautions you can take to protect yourself.

What is TB?

TB is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which primarily affects the lungs.

Possible symptoms include a persistent cough and fever, coughing blood, night sweats and weight loss.

It is an endemic disease in Singapore, which means it remains permanently in the community, similar to dengue and influenza.

According to the latest statistics on TB published by the Ministry of Health in March 2025, there were 1,156 new cases of active TB disease in Singapore in 2024. The incidence rate was 27.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

Those who come into contact with the bacteria may develop active TB disease or latent TB infection.

When the body is unable to kill or contain the bacteria, active TB disease occurs, and the individual may start displaying the symptoms and become infectious.

In cases where the body prevents the bacteria from growing, latent TB infection develops instead. In such cases, the infected person will not develop any symptoms or spread TB to others.

Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: “The vast majority of people exposed to TB do not develop the disease in their lifetimes. For those who do, generally this occurs months to years later.”

It is good to visit a doctor if one develops protracted coughing, especially if accompanied by fever or other symptoms such as unintended weight loss or profuse sweating at night, Prof Hsu added.

Is there a need to defer travel plans?

At this point, in general, Hsu does not think there is a need to defer travel plans to Malaysia because of the recent outbreak.

However, he emphasised that it is important to follow the advice of the local health authorities and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs when travelling.

He added that wearing a mask in crowded places is generally sensible.

As an airborne disease, TB spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

According to the Communicable Diseases Agency’s (CDA) website, transmission usually requires close and prolonged contact.

People are at risk of being infected if they have close day-to-day contact with an infected person. This includes household members, colleagues or classmates.

There are also groups that are at higher risk of developing TB, such as children under the age of five and the elderly.

Those who suffer from medical conditions such as HIV and diabetes, have weakened immune systems or abuse substances are also at higher risk of developing the disease.

“For those with suppressed immune systems, it is good to reconsider whether travel is really necessary,” Hsu said.

Is TB treatable?

TB is a treatable disease, and those who have been identified as a contact by the CDA should go for screening.

Active TB disease can be treated with anti-TB medication, which usually includes a combination of drugs to be taken for at least six to nine months.

In Singapore, individuals usually take the medication under the direct observation of a healthcare worker to ensure they take the right dosage and combination of medication.

Individuals with latent TB infection may be offered preventive treatment, which takes about four to six months.

Hsu advises those who test positive for latent TB to take the treatment as prescribed to prevent developing active TB disease at a later stage.

If left untreated, active TB disease can lead to severe lung damage, disability or death. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN