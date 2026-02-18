Politics & Law
Home World

Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in central China

February 18, 2026 - 20:02
The fire and explosion affected an area of about 50 square metres.

 

A woman fires a rocket firework outside a factory in Liuyang town, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. — AFP/VNA Photo

WUHAN — Twelve people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks retail store in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at around 2pm in Zhengji Town of Xiangyang City, according to emergency authorities.

The fire and explosion affected an area of about 50 square metres. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, and open flames had been extinguished by 3.30pm.

Twelve bodies were found at the site. The cause of the explosion is under further investigation. — XINHUA

