World Water Day 2026: A “critical survival challenge” for Singapore

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday said Singapore will need clean, renewable and sustainable energy solutions to address long-term water security challenges, stressing that this will remain a “critical survival challenge” for the city-state over the next 50 years.

Speaking at Singapore World Water Day and the launch of national water agency PUB’s annual water conservation campaign, Chan noted that the country has the technology to "largely" process the water it needs. But Singapore’s water dependency has now shifted to an energy dependency, he said.

While the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has emphasised the importance of the country’s energy supply, Singapore’s long-term challenge is getting clean, sustainable and renewable energy, he added.

In addition to increasing supply, Chan urged Singapore households and businesses to manage their demand for a water-resilient future.

To support households, PUB launched the SG Water Saver Programme on Tuesday to help selected 1- to 3-room HDB (Housing & Development Board) households adopt water-saving measures, including complimentary home water audits, leak repairs, and the replacement of inefficient fittings.

The programme is expected to benefit about 1,500 households in the first two years, and PUB will progressively reach out to eligible households.

Besides households, businesses are also strongly encouraged to manage their water demand.

Singapore's total water demand is projected to almost double by 2065, with the non-domestic sector making up about two-thirds of demand, up from about 55 per cent in 2026, PUB said.

Being water-efficient is not just about saving money, Chan said, noting that this can become a competitive advantage. — VNA/VNS