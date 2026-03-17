ProPak Asia 2026 to expand scale, global reach with new Bangkok venue

BANGKOK — ProPak Asia 2026, one of Asia’s leading trade exhibitions for processing and packaging technology, will return this June with a larger scale, a new venue and a stronger focus on advanced industrial technologies.

The event will take place from June 10 to 13 at the Challenger Hall of IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, marking a major change from previous editions. The relocation will allow the exhibition floor to expand by about 20 per cent to 65,000 square metres, enabling larger machinery displays and more extensive “live working line” demonstrations.

Organisers expect more than 2,500 exhibiting brands from 45 countries to participate, showcasing technologies across the entire processing and packaging value chain, from processing equipment and filling systems to packaging, inspection, coding, warehousing and cold chain logistics. Fifteen international pavilions representing 14 countries and regions are also expected to join the exhibition.

Compared with previous years, the 2026 edition will place stronger emphasis on digital transformation and automation as manufacturers across Asia accelerate investment in smarter and more sustainable production systems.

Key technologies on display will include AI-powered automation, robotics, machine vision, smart factory systems and industrial Internet of Things monitoring. Solutions designed to improve energy and water efficiency, along with recyclable and lightweight packaging materials, are also expected to feature prominently as the industry shifts toward circular economy models.

A notable addition this year is the launch of DigitalisationAsia, a new exhibition zone dedicated to data-driven production technologies and digital manufacturing solutions.

In total, more than 18,000 machinery and technology solutions are expected to be showcased, reflecting industry investment priorities for 2026–27.

The exhibition will also host conferences, seminars and industry forums featuring over 100 speakers discussing trends in smart manufacturing, sustainable packaging and supply chain transformation.

Organisers anticipate more than 80,000 exhibitors and trade visitors from across ASEAN and key global markets including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Europe.

Organised by Informa Markets Thailand, ProPak Asia has been held for more than three decades and remains one of the region’s most influential platforms connecting global technology providers with Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding manufacturing sector. — VNS