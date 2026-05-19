South Korean President set to hold summit talks with Japanese PM Takaichi

SEOUL — South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold a bilateral summit on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in his hometown of Andong that is expected to cover a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the prolonged U.S.-Iran war in the Middle East.

PM Takaichi was scheduled to arrive in Andong, about 190km southeast of Seoul, for a two-day trip later in the day.

Takaichi's trip will reciprocate Lee's visit to her hometown of Nara Prefecture in January when the two last met in person as part of their countries' ongoing "shuttle diplomacy."

The forthcoming Lee–Takaichi summit will mark their third in-person meeting. The two first met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held in South Korea's historic city of Gyeongju in October, shortly after the Japanese prime minister took office.

Takaichi will be received at Daegu International Airport, near Andong, by South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina before heading to a hotel, where she will meet Lee for talks.

Honour guards in traditional costumes and gear will escort Takaichi as she is ushered into the hotel, where a 12-member colour guard will welcome her at the entrance, according to presidential officials.

Lee and Takaichi will first hold a small-group meeting, followed by an expanded meeting, before making a joint press announcement on the results of their talks.

Agenda items will likely include bilateral cooperation in response to the ongoing Middle East conflict, security in Northeast Asia and efforts to address disruptions in global supply chains.

Their summit will be followed by a banquet dinner, at which Andong jjimdak, or marinated chicken stew that is a local specialty of the historic city and prepared according to a time-honored regional recipe, will be featured as one of the main dishes, along with other local specialties traditionally served to important guests, according to the presidential office.

Traditional liquor from Andong, as well as sake from Nara Prefecture, will also be served, along with desserts from South Korea and Japan, accompanied by a performance by a Korean Japanese pianist.

Lee and Takaichi will also attend a performance of Pansori, a traditional Korean opera, at Hahoe Folk Village, a popular traditional tourist destination in the city.

Lee has prepared a package of gifts for Takaichi that reflects the characteristics of Andong and underscores the significance of South Korea-Japan relations, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press release.

The gifts include a set of Hahoetal, or traditional wooden masks worn in ritual performances, and a framed painting of a white moon jar, as well as red ginseng and leather bags made with traditional Korean paper, items that were presented to Japan by a Joseon-era diplomatic mission.

The gifts carry Seoul's hope for the development of bilateral friendship and its expectations for the sustainability of bilateral solidarity, as well as continued cooperation and exchanges, Kang said. — YONHAP