Malaysia calls on ASEAN to strengthen resilience against global volatility

HÀ NỘI — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday stressed that the Kuala Lumpur Declaration adopted by ASEAN last year serves as a key foundation for strengthening the region’s economic resilience, energy security and supply chain stability amid growing global geopolitical uncertainties.

Addressing the plenary session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, he said the framework recognises that energy security, food resilience, supply chain stability and stronger regional connectivity are now strategic imperatives, rather than merely sectoral concerns.

Hence, he called on the ASEAN member states to build on the momentum of the declaration, which reaffirmed its shared commitment to strategic autonomy, economic resilience and sustainable growth, the Malaysian News Agency Bernama reported.

On the implementation of the ASEAN Framework on Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA), PM Anwar said Malaysia fully supports accelerating the initiative, as it provides an essential layer of protection as domestic oil and gas production declines across the region.

He also urged ASEAN to fully leverage cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the broader ASEAN-GCC-China nexus, to build more reliable and resilient energy arrangements.

At the same time, the PM emphasised that the ASEAN Power Grid remains central to the bloc’s energy transition and long-term security. He said greater investment is needed to accelerate cross-border interconnectivity and low-carbon growth. — VNA/VNA