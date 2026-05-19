Thailand shortens visa-free stay for visitors from over 90 countries, including Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Thai government has decided to shorten visa-free stay durations for visitors from over 90 countries and territories as part of efforts to address a surge in foreign-related crime.

Speaking to the press, Thai Minister of Tourism Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Cabinet has approved a plan to shorten visa exemptions for visitors, with specific durations to be determined for each country.

Most foreign nationals will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days instead of the previous 60 days, while citizens of some countries and territories may be limited to just 15 days.

The decision will directly affect travelers from many countries and territories currently benefiting from visa-free entry, including the US, Israel, several South American nations, and 29 countries in Europe’s Schengen area.

Last week, Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that tightening visa regulations is part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. He stressed that the policy does not target any specific country, but aims to prevent individuals from exploiting visa loopholes for illegal activities.

In recent times, Thai police have carried out a series of high-profile arrests involving foreign nationals linked to drug offenses, sex trafficking, and the illegal operation of businesses such as hotels and schools without proper licences.

The tighter controls come as Thailand’s tourism sector - contributing more than 10 per cent to GDP - has yet to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. In July 2024, the government extended visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days to stimulate tourism.

However, data from the Ministry of Tourism shows international arrivals in the first quarter of this year fell by around 3.4 per cent year-on-year, with the sharpest decline seen among visitors from the Middle East.

In 2024, the 93 countries whose citizens were allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days were:

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Bahrain

6. Brazil

7. Brunei

8. Canada

9. Czech

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. Finland

13. France

14. Germany

15. Greece

16. Hungary

17. Iceland

18. Indonesia

19. Ireland

20. Israel

21. Italy

22. Japan

23. Kuwait

24. Latvia

25. Lichtenstein

26. Lithuania

27. Luxemburg

28. Malaysia

29. the Maldives

30. Mauritius

31. Monaco

32. the Netherlands

33. New Zealand

34. Norway

35. Oman

36. the Philippines

37. Poland

38. Portugal

39. Qatar

40. San Marino

41. Singapore

42. Slovak

43. Slovenia

44. Spain

45. South Africa

46. South Korea

47. Sweden

48. Switzerland

49. Turkey

50. Ukraine

51. the United Arab Emirates

52. Great Britain and North Ireland

53. the United States

54. Peru

55. Hong Kong

56. Vietnam

57. Saudi Arabia

58. Bhutan

59. Bulgaria

60. Cyprus

61. Fiji

62. Georgia

63. India

64. Kazakhstan

65. Malta

66. Mexico

67. Papua New Guinea

68. Romania

69. Uzbekistan

70. Taiwan

71. China

72. Laos

73. Macau

74. Mongolia

75. Russia

76. Cambodia

77. Albania

78. Colombia

79. Croatia

80. Cuba

81. Dominica

82. Dominican Republic

83. Ecuador

84. Guatemala

85. Jamaica

86. Jordan

87. Kosovo

88. Morocco

89. Panama

90. Sri Lanka

91. Trinidad and Tobago

92. Tonga

93. Uruguay — VNA/VNS