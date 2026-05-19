Thailand shortens visa-free stay for visitors from over 90 countries, including Việt Nam

|Locals and tourists participate in Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year, in Bangkok on April 13. — VNA/XINHUA Photo
HÀ NỘI — The Thai government has decided to shorten visa-free stay durations for visitors from over 90 countries and territories as part of efforts to address a surge in foreign-related crime.
Speaking to the press, Thai Minister of Tourism Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Cabinet has approved a plan to shorten visa exemptions for visitors, with specific durations to be determined for each country.
Most foreign nationals will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days instead of the previous 60 days, while citizens of some countries and territories may be limited to just 15 days.
The decision will directly affect travelers from many countries and territories currently benefiting from visa-free entry, including the US, Israel, several South American nations, and 29 countries in Europe’s Schengen area.
Last week, Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that tightening visa regulations is part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. He stressed that the policy does not target any specific country, but aims to prevent individuals from exploiting visa loopholes for illegal activities.
In recent times, Thai police have carried out a series of high-profile arrests involving foreign nationals linked to drug offenses, sex trafficking, and the illegal operation of businesses such as hotels and schools without proper licences.
The tighter controls come as Thailand’s tourism sector - contributing more than 10 per cent to GDP - has yet to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. In July 2024, the government extended visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days to stimulate tourism.
However, data from the Ministry of Tourism shows international arrivals in the first quarter of this year fell by around 3.4 per cent year-on-year, with the sharpest decline seen among visitors from the Middle East.
In 2024, the 93 countries whose citizens were allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days were:
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Bahrain
6. Brazil
7. Brunei
8. Canada
9. Czech
10. Denmark
11. Estonia
12. Finland
13. France
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. Hungary
17. Iceland
18. Indonesia
19. Ireland
20. Israel
21. Italy
22. Japan
23. Kuwait
24. Latvia
25. Lichtenstein
26. Lithuania
27. Luxemburg
28. Malaysia
29. the Maldives
30. Mauritius
31. Monaco
32. the Netherlands
33. New Zealand
34. Norway
35. Oman
36. the Philippines
37. Poland
38. Portugal
39. Qatar
40. San Marino
41. Singapore
42. Slovak
43. Slovenia
44. Spain
45. South Africa
46. South Korea
47. Sweden
48. Switzerland
49. Turkey
50. Ukraine
51. the United Arab Emirates
52. Great Britain and North Ireland
53. the United States
54. Peru
55. Hong Kong
56. Vietnam
57. Saudi Arabia
58. Bhutan
59. Bulgaria
60. Cyprus
61. Fiji
62. Georgia
63. India
64. Kazakhstan
65. Malta
66. Mexico
67. Papua New Guinea
68. Romania
69. Uzbekistan
70. Taiwan
71. China
72. Laos
73. Macau
74. Mongolia
75. Russia
76. Cambodia
77. Albania
78. Colombia
79. Croatia
80. Cuba
81. Dominica
82. Dominican Republic
83. Ecuador
84. Guatemala
85. Jamaica
86. Jordan
87. Kosovo
88. Morocco
89. Panama
90. Sri Lanka
91. Trinidad and Tobago
92. Tonga
93. Uruguay — VNA/VNS