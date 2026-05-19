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Thailand shortens visa-free stay for visitors from over 90 countries, including Việt Nam

May 19, 2026 - 22:06
Most foreign nationals will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days instead of the previous 60 days.
Locals and tourists participate in Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year, in Bangkok on April 13. — VNA/XINHUA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Thai government has decided to shorten visa-free stay durations for visitors from over 90 countries and territories as part of efforts to address a surge in foreign-related crime.

Speaking to the press, Thai Minister of Tourism Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Cabinet has approved a plan to shorten visa exemptions for visitors, with specific durations to be determined for each country.

Most foreign nationals will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days instead of the previous 60 days, while citizens of some countries and territories may be limited to just 15 days.

The decision will directly affect travelers from many countries and territories currently benefiting from visa-free entry, including the US, Israel, several South American nations, and 29 countries in Europe’s Schengen area.

Last week, Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that tightening visa regulations is part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. He stressed that the policy does not target any specific country, but aims to prevent individuals from exploiting visa loopholes for illegal activities.

In recent times, Thai police have carried out a series of high-profile arrests involving foreign nationals linked to drug offenses, sex trafficking, and the illegal operation of businesses such as hotels and schools without proper licences.

The tighter controls come as Thailand’s tourism sector - contributing more than 10 per cent to GDP - has yet to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. In July 2024, the government extended visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days to stimulate tourism.

However, data from the Ministry of Tourism shows international arrivals in the first quarter of this year fell by around 3.4 per cent year-on-year, with the sharpest decline seen among visitors from the Middle East.

In 2024, the 93 countries whose citizens were allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days were:

1. Andorra 

2. Australia 

3. Austria 

4. Belgium 

5. Bahrain 

6. Brazil 

7. Brunei 

8. Canada 

9. Czech 

10. Denmark 

11. Estonia 

12. Finland 

13. France 

14. Germany 

15. Greece 

16. Hungary 

17. Iceland 

18. Indonesia 

19. Ireland 

20. Israel 

21. Italy 

22. Japan 

23. Kuwait 

24. Latvia 

25. Lichtenstein 

26. Lithuania 

27. Luxemburg 

28. Malaysia 

29. the Maldives 

30. Mauritius 

31. Monaco 

32. the Netherlands 

33. New Zealand 

34. Norway 

35. Oman 

36. the Philippines 

37. Poland 

38. Portugal 

39. Qatar 

40. San Marino 

41. Singapore 

42. Slovak 

43. Slovenia 

44. Spain 

45. South Africa 

46. South Korea 

47. Sweden 

48. Switzerland 

49. Turkey 

50. Ukraine 

51. the United Arab Emirates 

52. Great Britain and North Ireland 

53. the United States 

54. Peru 

55. Hong Kong 

56. Vietnam 

57. Saudi Arabia 

58. Bhutan 

59. Bulgaria 

60. Cyprus 

61. Fiji 

62. Georgia 

63. India 

64. Kazakhstan 

65. Malta 

66. Mexico 

67. Papua New Guinea 

68. Romania 

69. Uzbekistan 

70. Taiwan 

71. China 

72. Laos 

73. Macau 

74. Mongolia 

75. Russia 

76. Cambodia 

77. Albania 

78. Colombia 

79. Croatia 

80. Cuba 

81. Dominica 

82. Dominican Republic 

83. Ecuador 

84. Guatemala 

85. Jamaica 

86. Jordan 

87. Kosovo 

88. Morocco 

89. Panama 

90. Sri Lanka 

91. Trinidad and Tobago 

92. Tonga 

93. Uruguay — VNA/VNS

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