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Việt Nam eyes balanced, sustainable trade ties with US

May 19, 2026 - 22:10
Việt Nam values and places great importance on support from international partners, including the US, which it considers a leading strategic partner.
Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn meets with US trade officials in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo mof.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government maintains the consistent policy of promoting a balanced and sustainable economic and trade relationship with the US, Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn stated at a meeting with US trade officials in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Receiving Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, Tuấn noted that the visit by Switzer and the US trade delegation came as the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is advancing in a more substantive and effective manner across all pillars of cooperation.

He stressed that Việt Nam is prioritising a shift towards a growth model based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green development.

To achieve these goals, Việt Nam values and places great importance on support from international partners, including the US, which it considers a leading strategic partner, the minister said.

He expressed confidence that outcomes of the meeting will provide an important foundation for the Ministry of Finance and US counterparts to strengthen coordination and translate high-level commitments into concrete and effective action programmes in the coming time. — VNA/VNS

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