Hải Phòng taps infrastructure investment to sustain double-digit growth

HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng is accelerating a wave of major infrastructure projects worth more than VNĐ24.7 trillion (US$950 million) as the northern port city pushes to maintain double-digit growth and strengthen its position as a leading industrial and logistics hub in Việt Nam.

Backed by the country’s highest public investment disbursement rate in the first four months of the year, city officials said the launch and inauguration of 14 key projects would provide a strong foundation for Hải Phòng to achieve its 2026 growth target of at least 13 per cent, the highest assigned nationwide.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Anh Quân said 2026 marked the first year of implementing the city’s 2026-30 socio-economic development plan, laying the groundwork for the entire five-year period.

Following 11 consecutive years of double-digit growth, Hải Phòng has once again been tasked by the central government with achieving the country’s highest growth target despite ongoing global and regional uncertainties.

The city recently launched and inaugurated a series of major projects spanning industry, transport infrastructure and social welfare, helping turn central and local development resolutions into reality.

Among the most significant are two transport projects designed to expand regional connectivity and open up new development space.

The first is a road linking National Highway 5 and National Highway 10 through Kiến An and Phù Liễn wards and Kiến Thụy Commune, with investment exceeding VNĐ5.27 trillion (US$201 million). The second project, worth more than VNĐ3.75 trillion, will connect the two highways through several communes in Vĩnh Bảo District.

According to Đào Sỹ Ngọc, general director of Hải Phòng’s Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the projects will create new transport corridors linking National Highways 10 and 37 with the city centre, helping ease congestion and gradually complete the city’s regional transport network.

The new roads are also expected to create additional urban development space, attract domestic and foreign investment and provide fresh momentum for socio-economic growth.

Another project expected to become a key component in Hải Phòng’s industrial-port-logistics ecosystem is the Nam Tràng Cát Industrial Park infrastructure development project, invested in by Vinhomes Industrial Park Investment JSC.

Located within the Đình Vũ-Cát Hải Economic Zone in Hải An Ward, the more than 200ha industrial park enjoys strategic connectivity to all five major transport modes: road, sea, inland waterways, air and rail.

The project is being developed as a high-tech industrial park prioritising environmentally friendly, high-value-added industries in line with Hải Phòng’s green and sustainable industrial development strategy.

Lê Khắc Hiệp, vice chairman of Vingroup, said the industrial park would provide modern and secure infrastructure while creating new development space to attract businesses, boost manufacturing, generate jobs and support long-term economic growth in Hải Phòng and the wider northeastern region.

The city’s strong investment momentum comes amid continued positive economic performance.

In the first quarter, Hải Phòng’s economy was estimated at more than VNĐ165.8 trillion, up 11.21 per cent year-on-year. Budget revenue in the first four months exceeded VNĐ78 trillion, fulfilling 40 per cent of the annual target assigned by the central government and surpassing the same period’s collection plan by 29 per cent.

Export turnover reached an estimated $18.3 billion, up 26.2 per cent, while cargo throughput at the city’s ports rose 11.6 per cent to 58.9 million tonnes. Foreign direct investment inflows neared $1.3 billion.

Notably, according to the Ministry of Finance, Hải Phòng recorded the country’s highest public investment disbursement rate by the end of April at 27.5 per cent.

The city remains committed to becoming a modern, ecological and liveable industrial port city while strengthening its role as a centre for marine economy, logistics and high-tech industry.

It is also positioning itself as a pioneer in digital transformation, green transition and innovation while maintaining double-digit growth momentum.

A recent report released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry ranked Hải Phòng among localities with good governance quality, alongside economically dynamic provinces and cities such as Bắc Ninh, Đà Nẵng, Phú Thọ and Quảng Ninh.

Trần Văn Thắng, Chairman of the Hải Phòng Business Association, said the city was no longer simply a port city with developed industrial zones.

“Hải Phòng is entering a new phase as an emerging industrial, logistics and technology growth pole in northern Việt Nam, where advantages in infrastructure, institutions, investment ecosystems and development space are becoming increasingly evident,” he said. — VNS