Việt Nam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW — A seminar titled “Vietnam Economic Day” was held on Monday at the St. Petersburg State University of Economics as part of Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg.

The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Việt Nam in Russia, the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations, the St. Petersburg State University of Economics, and the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund for Russia-Việt Nam cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Khôi stressed that economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth.

He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

The ambassador noted that cooperation between St. Petersburg and Vietnamese localities has recently emerged as an effective model for expanding local-to-local partnerships.

He added that Leningrad Oblast is also seeking to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and economic ties with Vietnamese provinces and cities.

For his part, Vyacheslav Kalganov affirmed that the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations attaches great importance to strengthening Russia–Việt Nam friendship and stands ready to support Vietnamese partners in promoting bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted positive results achieved in tourism, healthcare and services, describing the Vietnam Economic Day as a practical platform for direct dialogue and new partnership opportunities.

A key session of the programme, themed “Russia–Vietnam: Economic Cooperation in a New Environment”, featured discussions among academics, business leaders and economic experts on bilateral trade, investment and educational cooperation.

Participants exchanged research findings, practical experiences and assessments of emerging opportunities for joint projects.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Moscow, Dmitry Vasilenko, vice rector for International Affairs at St. Petersburg State University of Economics, highlighted the seminar as the university’s first event dedicated to Việt Nam’s economy.

He noted that discussions extended beyond bilateral cooperation to broader global opportunities, particularly as Việt Nam remains one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and an important gateway for Russia to the dynamic ASEAN market.

Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg is scheduled to run through May 24, featuring cultural and language festivals, book fairs and activities marking the 136th birth anniversary of late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890-2026). — VNA/VNS