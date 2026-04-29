Indonesia President Prabowo orders thorough probe into train crash as fatalities rise to 15

JAKARTA — President Prabowo Subianto visited victims of a deadly train collision at Bekasi Regional Hospital on Tuesday, hours after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

He ordered a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

“On behalf of the government, I express my condolences for this tragedy. We will immediately investigate how this incident happened,” Prabowo said, adding that the Government would evaluate railway crossings, many of which remain poorly guarded, particularly in densely populated areas like Bekasi, West Java.

“I have approved the immediate construction of flyovers through presidential assistance,” he said.

The President further noted that around 1,800 similar crossings across Java require urgent attention, while pledging swift improvements, whether through guard posts or building flyovers.

The incident involved a Argo Bromo Anggrek intercity train colliding with a Cikarang commuter line train that had come to a stop near East Bekasi Station.

Preliminary reports suggest the chain of events began when an electric taxi stalled at a level crossing and was struck by a commuter train traveling from Cikarang to Bekasi, disrupting traffic on the line.

Another commuter train from Jakarta to Cikarang was stopping near the station when the Argo Bromo Anggrek train crashed into it, allegedly following a delay in warning signals.

The impact was strongest on the last carriage, a women-only car, leading to fatalities and dozens injured.

Among the injured was 40-year-old commuter Endang Kuswati, who had been traveling home from Pasar Baru in Central Jakarta to Cibitung in Bekasi.

Trapped inside the wreckage, she called her family around 10 pm, crying for help, said her cousin, Muhammad Iqbal.

The family rushed to the scene but was unable to locate her until rescuers evacuated her at around 7 am on Tuesday. She arrived at Bekasi Regional Hospital about an hour later.

“The latest update is that she has undergone an X-ray. We still cannot determine the full extent of her injuries, as her body was already swollen when she was evacuated after being trapped for around 10 hours,” Iqbal told reporters.

A nearly 12-hour rescue operation ended on Tuesday morning, with officials confirming no more victims remained.

Authorities reported 14 fatalities and more than 80 injuries. — THE JAKARTA POST/ANN