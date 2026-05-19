Babysitter jailed for 20 years over toddler’s death

QUẢNG NGÃI — Babysitter Nguyễn Thị Quyên, owner of the unlicensed private childcare facility the central province of Quảng Trị, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for “murder”, while also ordering her to compensate the victim’s family more than VNĐ279 million (US$10,770).

The Quảng Ngãi Provincial People’s Court, on Monday (May 18), opened the first-instance trial of defendant Nguyễn Thị Quyên, 41, residing in Cẩm Thành Ward, over a child abuse case that resulted in particularly serious consequences.

According to the indictment, on the morning of July 16, 2025, a child named L.A.K., born in 2024, was brought by the family to the private childcare facility Như Ý, which was owned and directly operated by Quyên in Cẩm Thành Ward.

During the childcare process, because the child was crying and fussy, Quyên repeatedly committed violent acts, forcefully throwing the baby onto a mattress, causing severe traumatic brain injuries.

After noticing that the child showed signs of turning pale and suffering convulsions, Quyên and her relatives took the baby to the provincial Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital for emergency treatment, before the child was transferred to Đà Nẵng General Hospital.

However, the baby died 20 days later.

A forensic examination concluded that the cause of death was respiratory and circulatory failure caused by brain swelling, resulting from traumatic brain injuries due to impact to the head.

Based on the evidence, the trial panel determined that Quyên was fully capable of bearing criminal responsibility and clearly understood that her actions could lead to fatal consequences, but still carried them out, demonstrating hooligan behaviour and disregard for human life.

However, during the investigation process, Quyên confessed honestly, showed remorse and encouraged her family to pay VNĐ100 million (US$3,860) in compensation to the victim’s family, the panel decided.

After considering all aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the trial panel sentenced Quyên to 20 years’ imprisonment for “murder” and ordered her to continue compensating the victim’s family with more than VNĐ279 million ($10,770). — VNS