HCM City sets June deadline to clear dangerous apartment blocks

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have ordered the relocation of residents from 14 severely deteriorated apartment blocks by the end of June as the southern economic hub accelerates efforts to redevelop aging housing and reduce safety risks.

The city government said the buildings were classified as Grade D, the highest danger level for residential structures requiring demolition and reconstruction.

HCM City currently has 16 Grade D apartment blocks, many built before 1975. Two sites have already secured redevelopment projects, while authorities are still completing relocation, compensation and planning procedures for the remaining buildings.

Under a new directive issued by the municipal People’s Committee, local authorities were instructed to speed up the handover of resettlement apartments, finalise compensation plans and resolve disputes with residents to clear the way for reconstruction.

The city also ordered faster progress on zoning and legal procedures for several other aging apartment complexes undergoing redevelopment.

The campaign is part of HCM City’s broader plan to renovate or rebuild 467 old apartment buildings constructed before 1975 and during the 1975–1994 period.

By 2035, the city aims to complete the renovation of all severely deteriorated apartment blocks.

Authorities have pledged to subsidize up to 50 per cent of technical infrastructure costs, capped at VNĐ10 billion (US$385,000) per project, along with half of relocation expenses to support redevelopment efforts.

Many aging apartment buildings in Việt Nam’s major cities have deteriorated after decades of use, posing safety concerns and underscoring the challenges of urban renewal in densely populated areas. — VNS