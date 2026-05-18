Nigerian engineer travels more than 10,000 km to Việt Nam for hip replacement surgery

10-year journey to walk normally again

Since childhood, Atueyi, a Nigerian patient, had suffered from avascular necrosis of the femoral head, causing chronic pain and forcing him to walk on tiptoe because his left leg was approximately 5cm shorter than his right. After visiting multiple local hospitals, he was advised to undergo hip replacement surgery.

Although he had undergone evaluations and received recommendations for hip replacement surgery at several major hospitals in his home country, the young engineer remained hesitant due to concerns that surgical risks could affect his future mobility. From the surgical technique and the surgeon’s expertise to post-operative care, every aspect worried him. As the hip pain became increasingly severe and significantly affected his daily life, he became determined to regain normal mobility.

10,000km journey to Việt Nam for surgery

While still searching for a suitable treatment option, Atueyi was introduced by his brother, who was working in Việt Nam, to Hồng Ngọc Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital and Dr Le Quang Huy, Head of the Orthopaedic Trauma and Neurosurgery Department. After further research, he decided to arrange an online consultation with the specialist.

The online consultation helped Atueyi better understand his condition and the appropriate treatment approach.

“What gave me the confidence to travel to Việt Nam for hip replacement surgery was not only the doctor’s expertise, but also the dedication and transparency shown throughout the consultation process. The doctor carefully explained the potential risks and developed a detailed surgical plan using the SuperPATH technique, which has reported success rates of up to 90 per cent. Most importantly, the surgeon would personally perform the operation and closely monitor my recovery. This was something I had never experienced during medical consultations in Nigeria,” he said.

After travelling more than 10,000km to Hồng Ngọc Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital, Atueyi was examined directly by Dr Le Quang Huy, who stated: “The patient had stage IV avascular necrosis of the femoral head, with severe deformity of the femoral head and acetabulum, along with a limb length discrepancy of approximately 5 cm. He was unable to place his left heel on the ground and could only walk on tiptoe. The prolonged condition had led to muscle atrophy in the thigh, lower leg and foot, as well as contracture of the adductor muscle group and stiffness of the hip joint.

“Therefore, the goal of surgery was to address two issues simultaneously: replacing the damaged hip joint and restoring the joint to its anatomical position in order to rebalance both legs and help the patient walk naturally again. In most cases, surgeons prioritise minimally invasive approaches to reduce the risk of hip dislocation. We planned a SuperPATH muscle-sparing approach with a small incision to optimise surgical outcomes and help the patient regain mobility within 24 hours.”

Following multidisciplinary consultation, Atueyi underwent total hip replacement using the SuperPATH approach. Just 24 hours after surgery, his pain had improved significantly, and he was able to walk and perform daily activities independently.

“Before this, I never thought there would be a day when my heel could touch the ground again. It feels as though my legs have been reborn,” Atueyi shared.

With a team of experienced specialists, advanced surgical techniques and treatment protocols aligned with international standards, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital is increasingly becoming a trusted destination for international patients seeking treatment for complex musculoskeletal disorders, further affirming the quality of Vietnamese healthcare in the region.