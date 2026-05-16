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Việt Nam could tighten local oversight of foreigners as arrivals hit record highs

May 16, 2026 - 16:35
Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security says the country will continue easing entry conditions for foreigners while strengthening local-level monitoring and digital management systems, as international arrivals surge to record levels.
Traffic police officers in Nha Trang (Khánh Hoà), a beach destination popular with foreign tourists, patrol and remind foreign visitors to comply with Việt Nam's traffic laws. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security said it would strengthen the management of foreigners living and travelling in the country, while maintaining relatively open visa and immigration policies aimed at supporting tourism, investment and economic growth.

Speaking at a conference on foreigners management matters held in HCM City on Friday, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng said Việt Nam recorded more than 22.8 million foreign arrivals in 2025 – the highest figure on record and up around 18 per cent from 2024.

From the beginning of 2026, more than 9 million foreign arrivals have already been recorded, an increase of 22.5 per cent year-on-year.

Officials said Việt Nam would continue implementing immigration and entry policies designed to facilitate travel and international exchanges, while also promoting tourism, trade and foreign investment.

At the same time, the ministry warned that some foreigners had allegedly exploited more relaxed visa policies to engage in illegal activities, prompting concerns over increasingly complex law enforcement and security challenges.

Authorities did not specify which types of violations were becoming more common, though recent police announcements have involved cases linked to online fraud operations, immigration offences, public order disturbances, and foreigners overstaying or working without proper documentation.

The ministry said police units nationwide had been instructed to improve forecasting, coordination and enforcement measures related to foreigners residing in Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister Tùng stressed that commune and ward police would play a larger role in managing foreigners, in line with Việt Nam's push for decentralisation and administrative reform.

Việt Nam currently offers e-visas to citizens from all countries and territories, while visa exemption policies have also been expanded in recent years as part of efforts to revive tourism and attract international business following the pandemic. — VNS

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