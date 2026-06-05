Labour union cites few days off as basis for additional public holidays proposal

HÀ NỘI — The proposal for additional public holidays is intended to improve workers’ well-being while stimulating consumer spending and boosting tourism, said Vice President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Ngọ Duy Hiểu.

Speaking at the press briefing following the 14th National Congress of VGCL, Hiểu said: “Compared with the regional average, the number of public holidays in Việt Nam is still relatively low. Therefore, there is room to increase the number of public holidays.”

Responding to concerns that additional public holidays could place a burden on businesses, the VGCL vice president said that the proposal would not have an adverse impact on enterprises and could instead generate benefits for both workers and the economy.

“Additional public holidays would give workers more opportunities to recover and recharge, enabling them to work more productively and efficiently," Hiểu said.

"At the same time, they would allow workers to spend more time with their families and help stimulate consumer spending, particularly in the service and tourism sectors.”

Regarding specific measures, the VGCL suggested extending the National Day holiday period. According to Hiểu, the recommendation stems from practical trade union work and the aspirations of many workers.

At the VGCL congress's plenary session on Thursday, one of the key recommendations submitted by workers, union members and trade unions to the Party and State was to increase the number of public holidays.

They called for two additional days off around National Day (September 2), extending the holiday period to September 5, when schools nationwide traditionally open the academic year.

“They have a simple yet deeply meaningful wish - to be able to take their children to class on the opening day of the new school year," he said.

"A parent's presence alongside their child on this day carries special significance for both children and families."

Hiểu added that when conditions permit, this should be formally incorporated into the legal framework for workers’ benefits.

Addressing concerns about the education sector if the opening day of the school year became a public holiday, Hiểu said teachers could still work as normal to welcome students.

“I have spoken with kindergarten teachers, and they said they would be willing to work on this day to welcome children to school,” he noted.

According to the VGCL vice president, the proposal is also linked to broader efforts to improve workers' well-being, reduce stress and prevent burnout, in line with the goal of enhancing the quality of the workforce. — VNS