Government tasks the health ministry with drafting next-generation vaccine list by June

HÀ NỘI — The Government has assigned the Ministry of Health to take the lead with relevant ministries and agencies, in drafting a list of next-generation vaccines for disease prevention and treatment in humans.

The completion is scheduled for June.

The task was assigned under Notice No. 246/TB-VPCP, which outlines the conclusions of the Government Steering Committee’s third meeting in 2026 on the development of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06.

In addition to next-generation vaccines, the ministry has also been tasked with developing a list of cell technologies for personalised treatment of chronic and terminal illnesses, while promoting the application of 3D-printing technologies in the healthcare sector.

The move is seen as an important step towards modernising the healthcare system, strengthening treatment capacity and expanding access to advanced medical technology in Việt Nam.

Promoting science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation is among the key objectives outlined in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The implementation of the resolution in the healthcare sector is expected to drive comprehensive and positive changes, improve the quality of public healthcare services and accelerate the development of a national healthcare database, helping to build a modern, efficient and more people-centred healthcare system.

Under the same notice, the Government told the Ministry of Public Security to work with ministries and agencies to develop VNeID into a national digital platform, expanding its functions to support public services, particularly in healthcare, education, transport, justice, law enforcement, asset auctions and social welfare.

The ministry was also tasked with carrying out regular operations, guiding and consolidating digital learning materials, developing online training plans and accelerating implementation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was required to coordinate with relevant agencies in compiling a list of strategic technology products in sectors including industry, energy, supporting industries, logistics, supply chains, new materials, green hydrogen, energy storage batteries, smart industrial equipment, power grids and petroleum distribution.

The task is due for completion in this month.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will lead efforts to shape strategic technology products in agriculture and environmental sectors, with a focus on biotechnology, plant and livestock breeding, medicinal materials, fisheries, marine technologies, smart agriculture, deep processing, traceability and land management. The work is expected to be completed by June.

The Ministry of Construction was ordered to develop a list of products related to transport infrastructure, high-speed railways, urban rail systems, smart cities and intelligent transport systems by June.

It will also coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to integrate tickets for road, rail and waterway transport into the VNeID application by the fourth quarter of this year. — VNS