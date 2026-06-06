VNU-HCM announces major leadership appointments to drive strategic growth

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) on June 5 announced 25 executive appointments, marking a significant step forward in reinforcing the entire system's leadership for its next development phase.

The decisions, presented at a ceremony held at the university's Trần Chí Đáo Hall, were issued by the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee, the VNU-HCM Party Committee, and the Chancellor of VNU-HCM.

The event marks a comprehensive consolidation of core leadership across the system, laying a firm foundation for the university's future progress.

This structural overhaul comes amidst nationwide higher education reforms. Under the Politburo’s Resolution No 71-NQ/TW, the Secretary of the Party Committee of VNU-HCM concurrently serves as the head of the educational institution. The transitions also align with university governance regulations under the 2025 Law on Higher Education, ensuring stability, unity, and continuity in management.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chancellor of VNU-HCM, said a leadership position itself does not create value.

“Instead, value is generated by how authority is exercised to improve the organisation, reassure staff, benefit learners, expand research spaces, and meet national expectations,” she said.

Prof. Mai noted that major universities, particularly the two national universities, are now positioned at the heart of the country's development strategy, which centralises higher education, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

"Opportunities are immense, but they will not translate into results unless leaders possess sufficient determination, organisational capacity, and the courage to take responsibility," she added, urging heads of member institutions to take decisive action and foster system-wide solidarity.

The personnel consolidation is a vital step forward in enhancing university governance, enabling VNU-HCM to fulfill its strategic objectives as a premier national higher education hub and a leading centre for scientific research and innovation.

During the ceremony, decisions were handed over to senior leaders across the university's apparatus, including one municipal Party committee assignment and executive placements across seven member units:

HCM City Party Committee appointment

Dr Lưu Trung Thủy, head of the VNU-HCM Student Affairs Department and Deputy Head of the VNU-HCM Party Committee’s Organisation Commission, was appointed to join the VNU-HCM Party Committee Executive Board for the 2025-30 tenure.

VNU-HCM member institutions

University of Technology: Prof., Dr. Mai Thanh Phong was appointed as rector, alongside four vice rectors: Prof., Dr. Lê Minh Phương, Assoc., Prof. Dr Phạm Trần Vũ, Prof. Dr Huỳnh Kỳ Phương Hạ, and Assoc., Prof. Dr Trần Thiên Phúc.

University of Science: Assoc., Prof., Dr. Trần Lê Quan was appointed as rector, with Assoc., Prof., Dr. Trần Minh Triết; Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Trung Nhân, and Mr. Văn Chí Nam serving as vice rectors.

University of Social Sciences and Humanities: Prof., Dr. Ngô Thị Phương Lan was appointed as rector, working alongside vice rectors Assoc., Prof., Dr. Lưu Văn Quyết, Dr. Lê Hoàng Dũng, and Dr. Phan Thanh Định.

University of Information Technology: Assoc., Prof., Dr. Nguyễn Tấn Trần Minh Khang was appointed as rector, with Assoc., Prof., Dr. Vũ Đức Lung and Assoc., Prof., Dr. Nguyễn Lưu Thùy Ngân as vice rectors.

International University: Assoc., Prof., Dr. Lê Văn Thăng was appointed as rector, with Assoc., Prof., Dr. Đinh Đức Anh Vũ and Prof., Dr. Phạm Văn Hùng as vice rectors.

University of Health Sciences: Prof., Dr. Phan Bách Thắng was appointed as rector, alongside three vice rectors: Mr. Nguyễn Hoàng Dũng, Assoc., Prof., Dr. Phạm Anh Vũ Thụy, and Assoc., Prof., Dr. Võ Thành Toàn.

Institute for Circular Economy Development: Assoc., Prof., Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Quân was appointed as director.

Assoc., Prof., Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Quân was appointed as Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development. — VNS