Lào Cai official remanded over collapsed river railings after Typhoon Yagi

LÀO CAI — Two men have been arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the collapse of stone railings at embankment works in the then Lào Cai City following Typhoon Yagi in 2024, the Lào Cai Provincial Police announced.

The arrests came after public reports in December 2024 drew attention to the deterioration and damage of stone railing systems at two construction works in the city – the replacement of the stone railing system along the Hồng River embankment on An Dương Vương Street (from Cốc Lếu Bridge to Phố Mới Bridge), and the railing adjustment component of the anti-landslide embankment on the right bank of the Hồng River (from Phố Mới Bridge to the mouth of Ngòi Đum stream).

Investigations found that the stone railing systems had been built in breach of technical standards: mortise sections were insufficient, and stone mortises and principal structural components had been only superficially bonded with binding materials. Many stone columns and panel sections also showed signs of erosion and weathering and failed to meet quality requirements. The violations caused losses to State assets totalling more than VNĐ13 billion (US$499,000).

On June 2, 2026, the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Lào Cai Provincial Police issued prosecution decisions and remand orders against two suspects. Đào Minh Khánh, born 1976, of Quarter 23, Kim Tân, Lào Cai Ward, Lào Cai Province – currently vice chairman of the People's Committee of Cốc San Commune and formerly head of the Urban Management Division of Lào Cai City before the administrative merger – was charged with "Dereliction of duty causing serious consequences" under Clause 3, Article 360 of the Penal Code. Nguyễn Đức Giang, born 1987, of Thổ Tang Commune, Phú Thọ Province, currently director of Uy Long Construction Investment Joint Stock Company, was charged with "Violations of construction regulations causing serious consequences" under Clause 3, Article 298 of the Penal Code.

Following approval by the Lào Cai Provincial People's Procuracy, the remand orders against Khánh and Giang were executed on June 2.

This is not the first set of arrests in the case. On November 16, 2025, the Criminal Investigation Agency had already issued prosecution decisions and applied procedural measures against four other suspects: Phạm Khắc Phương, born 1966, former deputy head of the Lào Cai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, now retired; Vũ Tuấn Anh, born 1991, an official of the Lào Cai–Cốc San Regional Construction Investment Project Management Board; Cao Kim Cương, born 1980, director of Hùng Mạnh Construction Consultancy Joint Stock Company – all three charged with "Violations of construction regulations causing serious consequences"; and Nguyễn Thu Hà, born 1993, charged with "Dereliction of duty causing serious consequences".

The Criminal Investigation Agency is continuing to expand its investigation to identify and take legal action against other individuals and entities involved in the case. — VNS