Misunderstanding behind Quy Nhơn road rage incident involving New Zealander

QUY NHƠN — A New Zealand national and a Vietnamese truck driver have voluntarily reconciled following a road rage incident in the beach town Quy Nhơn that drew attention on social media after footage showed a foreign man confronting the driver with a metal bar.

Local authorities said on Saturday that preliminary findings indicated the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding while the two men were travelling on the same road.

According to the People's Committee of Quy Nhơn Ward in the central province Gia Lai, the incident occurred at about 8:45am on June 5.

Truck driver N.V.B., 39, was changing lanes to enter the Quy Nhơn Marina area when he encountered D.P.B., a 60-year-old New Zealand national who resides in an apartment in South Quy Nhơn Ward and was riding a motorcycle in the adjacent lane.

After the truck came to a stop, the New Zealander reportedly believed the manoeuvre had endangered him and forced his motorcycle into a hazardous situation.

Authorities said the man, upset by what he considered unsafe driving, climbed into the truck's cab and used a metal bar to threaten and attack the driver before leaving the scene.

The truck driver later pursued the motorcyclist, knocking over his motorcycle, while calling other passerbys to help catch the foreign man.

Both the truck and the motorcycle sustained damage.

Following interviews with the parties involved, authorities determined that neither side suffered significant property losses and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the altercation arose from a misunderstanding during the course of traffic participation, and both parties agreed to settle the matter voluntarily.

Driver B. added that when the foreigner on the motorbike overtook and blocked his way, he thought the person wanted to ask for directions, so he stopped his vehicle.

"At the time of the incident, the vehicle was only traveling at about 24 km/h. Prior to this, my vehicle had not been involved in any traffic collision with this foreigner. I have now reported the incident to the police," driver B. said.

Police have completed initial documentation and are continuing to handle the case in accordance with regulations. — VNS