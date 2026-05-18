Basic salary to rise to $95 per month from July

HÀ NỘI — The basic salary will increase to VNĐ2,530,000 (about US$95) per month as of the beginning of July this year, according to Government guidelines.

Decree No. 161/2026/NĐ-CP issued on May 15 stipulates the level of the basic salary and the bonus regime for officials, civil servants, public employees and the armed forces.

It sets the basic salary applicable to those entitled to wages, allowances and bonus regimes who work in public agencies and organisations of the Party, the State, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, as well as social organisations performing tasks assigned by the State, in special administrative‑economic units and in the armed forces.

The decree states that the basic salary is used as the basis for calculating salary levels in pay scales, allowance rates and applying other regimes in accordance with the law; calculating activity and living allowances as prescribed by law; and calculating contribution amounts and other entitlements based on the basic salary.

The Government will adjust the basic salary after reporting to the National Assembly for consideration and decision, in line with the State budget’s capacity, the consumer price index and the country’s economic growth rate.

The decree also stipulates that the bonus regime will be implemented on the basis of outstanding work achievements and the results of annual monitoring, evaluation and performance classification.

The bonus regime is used for unexpected rewards for exceptional work achievements and for annual periodic bonuses based on quarterly and half‑year monitoring and evaluation results and the annual performance classification of each person on an agency’s or unit’s payroll.

It will be implemented in accordance with the bonus regulations issued by the head of the unit or by the competent authority for armed forces units under the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

The annual bonus fund is separate from the reward fund under the Law on Emulation and Commendation and is determined at 10 per cent of the total wage fund, excluding allowances, according to position, title, rank and grade and the military rank of those on the payroll of the agency.

The decree takes effect from July 1 this year.

Increase in pensions

The Government issued Decree No. 162/2026/NĐ-CP on May 15, adjusting pensions, social insurance allowances and monthly allowances.

According to the decree, from July 1, pensions and social insurance allowances will increase by a further 8 per cent.

In particular, the Government raises the pension, social insurance allowances and monthly allowances to VNĐ3.8 million ($144) per month for certain cases whose post‑adjustment entitlements remain low.

From July 1, an additional 8 per cent increase will be applied to the level of pensions, social insurance allowances and monthly allowances paid in June.

From the beginning of July, persons receiving pensions, social insurance allowances or monthly allowances whose adjusted entitlement remains below VNĐ3.8 million per month will be adjusted as follows: an additional VNĐ300,000 ($11) per person per month for those with entitlements equal to or below VNĐ3.5 million ($132) per person per month; and an increase to VNĐ3.8 million per person per month for those whose entitlements are greater than VNĐ3.5 million per person per month but less than VNĐ3.8 million per person per month.

The adjusted pension, social insurance allowance and monthly allowance levels described above will serve as the basis for calculating future adjustments to pensions, social insurance allowances and monthly allowances. — VNS